This Black-Owned App Wants To Make Finding (And Reviewing) Something To Watch Easier Than Ever

PopViewers is a new app that helps users figure out what to watch next—and offers a platform to critique the shows and movies they’re currently watching.

Founder Chris Witherspoon is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He has served as an entertainment correspondent for Fandango and CNN, and was the entertainment editor for NBC’s theGrio.com. He is also a regular contributor on MSNBC, the Today Show, the Wendy Williams Show, and NBC Nightly News.

While working in the industry, Witherspoon recognized that there was something missing: A platform solely dedicated to reviewing and digesting content across platforms. Witherspoon’s concept for the PopViewers app is to help consumers find television shows and movies to watch, invite them to react to the content they are viewing and encourage others to share their experiences.

Witherspoon doesn’t look at other streaming platforms as competitors. “What we have going for us is a solution that we’re solving, which is building a community around content,” he says. While other streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu help viewers figure out what to watch next through in-app algorithms, consumers have to leave one streaming platform and go to the next in order to compare programs. PopViewers wants to be a one-stop platform for reviewing content across all streaming services.

The journey to launching PopViewers wasn’t without its challenges. “People who look like me often don’t have a chance to bring their big ideas to life,” says Witherspoon the first person from his family to receive a college degree and a gay Black man who grew up with no connections in the industry. But it’s fostered in him an immense sense of accomplishment.

In 2018, three of his friends invested in the company, and in 2019, three angel investors joined in on a seed round of funding. He’s raised $1.5 million in funding to date.

Witherspoon is aware of the fact that raising more funding, especially in an ongoing pandemic, will be difficult—Black entrepreneurs receive less than 1% of venture capital. But he’s optimistic.

“I recognized that the odds are stacked against me, but I remain really confident that we’re going to have a much easier time to raise funds post-launch.” says Witherspoon.

