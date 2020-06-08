Home Technology This Is Why Some Galaxies Have A Green Glow, Even Though There Are No Green Stars
Technology

This Is Why Some Galaxies Have A Green Glow, Even Though There Are No Green Stars

written by Forbes June 8, 2020
This Is Why Some Galaxies Have A Green Glow, Even Though There Are No Green Stars

NASA, ESA, and W. Keel (University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa), of NGC 5972

One of astronomy’s biggest surprises came in 2007, when a mysterious green object was found.

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama), and the Galaxy Zoo Team

While sorting through some of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey’s 50 million galaxies, citizen scientist Hanny Van Arkel revealed a puzzle.

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama), and the Galaxy Zoo Team

This weird phenomenon, Hanny’s Voorwerp, was unlike any other galaxy: distended, irregular, and green.

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI), with science by NASA, ESA, and W. Keel (University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa)

Over the subsequent years, we’ve discovered perhaps 20 similar objects.

Subaru telescope, National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) Image processing: R. Jay GaBany

This posed a great puzzle for astronomy: no stars are green, so how does this galaxy shine?

E. Siegel

Stars only range from red to light blue, dependent solely on their temperature.

ESO / FORS instrument

But green glows do exist in space, arising from heated gas.

NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

When electrons transition between different energy levels, they emit light at specific, well-defined frequencies.

Malkan and Cohen (2017)

Oxygen, the cosmos’s third-most abundant element, has a strong green emission line when it’s doubly ionized.

Berklas, Cepheiden / Wikimedia Commons

With two electrons kicked off — occurring at temperatures of 50,000 K and above — it emits a spectacular green glow.

NASA-ESA/STScI/AURA/JPL-Caltech

When galaxies interact, gas often gets stripped away.

Space Scoop / ESA / Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti, UMass and the LEGU.S. Team

Simultaneously, one galaxy’s supermassive black hole activates, forming a quasar.

NASA, ESA, and A. Feild (STScI)

As the quasar’s light strikes the gas, it ionizes oxygen, creating these Voorwerpjes.

NASA, ESA, and W. Keel et al., arXiv:1408.5159

Even before they’ve formed any stars, galaxies can still glow an eerie green.

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama), and the Galaxy Zoo Team

Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more. Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Parts Of The Northeast Could See Significant Ice...

December 30, 2019

5 Things We Know About Dark Matter (And...

March 13, 2020

Microsoft Wants To Secure Your iPhone, How Do...

February 23, 2020

Today’s Pandemic Shows Why Data Visibility Is Essential...

May 22, 2020

Are Colleges Dancing Around Issues That The Coronavirus...

March 29, 2020

Lyft Boosting Its Self-Driving Program

March 19, 2020

Everyone Is Overlooking A Key Part Of The...

May 23, 2020

The Art Hidden In The World’s Largest Nuclear...

February 25, 2020

‘The Division 2’ PTS Details A Massive Slate...

June 5, 2020

Global Investors Now Look To London As U.K....

January 15, 2020