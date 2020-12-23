This Might Just Be The Key To Video Marketing Success In 2021: A Case Study With Kamua

Paul Robert Cary is CEO of Kamua, an automated video editing software Provided

In 2021, it’s projected that Americans will spend 100 minutes per day watching video. 99 percent of marketers are planning to continue using video in their marketing in 2021, while 95 percent plan to increase or maintain their spend on online video, according to Smart Insights.

The importance of video marketing has been growing for years. Add in the pandemic, and that growth has only been accelerated.

So it’s hardly news that brands will need to continue pushing out quality video content if they want to stay relevant—and that’s great news for the video agencies and production companies that are charged with creating this content.

However, as social platforms’ video options multiply and complexify, creating a video spot that works on YouTube, can be cut up into TikTok posts, and turned into an Instagram Reel is becoming ever more time-intensive and complex.

Even agencies with top-notch software and professional teams of video editors are finding themselves with a growing backlog of videos that need editing, resizing, reformatting—the list goes on.

One serial entrepreneur, Paul Robert Cary, recognized this creative bottleneck and has worked with his team to develop a cloud-based video editing software called Kamua which is designed to automate some of the most time-consuming tasks of video production.

MORE FOR YOU

As Cary works closely with many video agencies and brand video teams, I reached out to him to get his views on why eliminating this creative bottleneck is so critical in 2021.

Shama Hyder: Let’s talk about what this “bottleneck” looks like. What’s the most critical pain point you and your team identified when you reached out to video production companies?

Paul Robert Cary: So, to contextualize this, let’s first look at how we got where we are today.

In 2020, every business was catapulted into becoming a video business. Whether those businesses are repurposing their TV spots for Snapchat, atomizing their YouTube libraries onto TikTok or Instagram, sending snippets of Zoom meetings out on WhatsApp, or creating GIFs to email to customers and employees, their video workflows are the key to their ability to amplify their brands while controlling their costs.

When we examined the workflows of forward-thinking video agencies and production companies, we realized that, even at these innovative companies, the tools that they were using were not fit for the purpose. The analogy we like to refer to is that most companies are using 18-wheeler trucks to do DoorDash deliveries. There are much better options for mobile social video workflows.

One key area we saw where agencies and production companies want to reduce these bottlenecks, and speed up these workflows, is in the initial proof of concept production. That would mean something like taking a series of TV spots, and repurposing that content for social platforms.

Businesses are faced with a challenge: do they give that work to the “heavy lifting” teams, the video professionals who have years of experience and also happen to cost a lot of money? Or do they have those who are traditionally non-creatives—the account manager, the social manager, handle it? Increasingly, businesses choose the latter.

Now, these managers aren’t video pros, but they’re being brought into the creative conversation and given both responsibility and autonomy for certain areas of this post-production collaboration with the client. This is where our product comes in.

They’ll put it into Kamua. And the first thing that they will see is that it’s automatically cut up into Shots by the AI—essentially a storyboard.

This is critical, because a lot of the final products that need to be created are cut-downs—shorter versions for various social platforms. So you’re taking 60 seconds, or three minutes worth of content, and trying to decide on the best footage for social, whether it’s a six-second bumper ad or a 15-second video for TikTok or Instagram.

With Kamua, they can see every shot on the automated Storyboard and decide on the best footage for each need, and then they can make three different versions of it, send it to the client, and get sign-off.

Hyder: So, what does this actually look like for an agency for example?

Cary: Sure. We have an agency customer in Madrid, Spain and the way they handle this process is the social media manager will do the entire proof of concept edit, using Kamua, share it with the client on WhatsApp, and then that client gives immediate feedback. If they need to set up a Zoom or Google Hangout with the client, they can do that and share their screen.

Once that’s done, that proof of concept is then sent to the creative team who may need to add a graphic, or something like that—you know, “Sale ends December 26th,” for example.

So now, you’ve reduced that bottleneck further and you’ve sped up the workflow because what they’ve got is a high resolution MP4 file that’s been produced in Kamua.

That proof of concept sign-off to move to the next stage is now, our client has told us, a 15-minute process as opposed to what used to be 16 hours of back-and-forth, sharing files and timestamps and screenshots.

Hyder: We know that video has been growing more and more critical in content marketing for years. But why do brands need to be able to produce so much more social video in 2021? What’s changed?

Cary: The way we find content has changed dramatically. You’re not going to somebody’s homepage anymore to see what’s new. That’s old school social navigation. You’re not seeing what your friends are sharing. That’s old school social discovery.

The new way is TikTok. Triller. Reels. YouTube Shorts. In other words: algorithmic surfacing.

And because you have algorithmic surfacing, the more you put into the system, the better the chance that you’re going to hit on something that works.

With that customer in Madrid, for example, once they reduced their video production time so dramatically, we saw that an added benefit emerged.

For every one social cutdown they used to produce, they now produce three. And so for the first time they were able to do meaningful AB testing, by being able put all three versions into Facebook and then have the Facebook algorithm tell them what was working, as opposed to having to try to cook the perfect recipe in advance.

Hyder: Are there any uses of video that you think people overlook?

Cary: When we’re talking about backlog, the prospect of companies, brands and influencers delving into their enormous archives of videos on their primary platform— say, YouTube, Facebook or Twitch—is something that’s practically a non-starter due to time and budget constraints. So those videos get overlooked either consciously or subconsciously.

And, I’d encourage readers to think about “the iceberg” of video. TikTok and YouTube—that’s the visible part of video.

But what about all the Zoom meetings? All the training videos, all the webinars? How’s that being dealt with? Who’s recording those, who’s editing them?

The change in our working lives from the pandemic is adding to the video editing backlog, because it’s extra work that’s going to fall on the shoulders of the person who’s responsible for delivering that message throughout the organization.

Repurposing this content finally becomes viable when you deploy automated tools for modern workflows. And that’s why we built Kamua.

Video isn’t just critical for marketing your business these days, as Cary says. It’s critical for running your business. That means that if you’re not already thinking about how to improve your video workflows, you’ll need to start, so you can hit the ground running in 2021.

Source