Breaking
Home Technology This New Species Lives In Trees And Is Related To Elephants
Technology

This New Species Lives In Trees And Is Related To Elephants

written by Forbes December 23, 2020
This New Species Lives In Trees And Is Related To Elephants

Scientists may have discovered a new species of nocturnal mammal in the tropical forests of Taita Hills in Kenya.

Although the mammal, known as a tree hyrax, resembles a rabbit with short ears, its closest living relatives are actually elephants. The scientists managed to capture one surprised-looking creature in a night-time photo.

In a study published in the journal Diversity, biologists at the University of Helsinki, Finland, analysed the calls or ‘vocalisations’ of three little-known tree-dwelling (arboreal) mammals: the tree hyrax — a species of Dendrohyrax — and two galagos, small lemur-like primates often called ‘bush babies’.

While the calls from the galago species — Paragalago and Otolemur — are relatively uniform, those from the tree hyrax are more diverse. And when those vocalisations were compared to calls from related animals, it suggested this hyrax is a new species.

Hyraxes can produce loud screams that reach over 100 decibels, but the acoustic analysis revealed that the new hyrax also produces a characteristic call that’s distinct from vocalisations made by other Dendrohyrax species, songs that the scientists describe as a ‘strangled thwack’.

MORE FOR YOU

The audio shows that each song consists of several syllables, which are combined and repeated in different ways to create a call that can last for more than 12 minutes.

According to Hanna Rosti, a PhD student who spent three months recording the vocalisations, “The singing animals are probably males attempting to attract females that are willing to mate.”

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Three Digital Transformation Predicitons To Watch For In...

The One Big Problem With All Alternatives To...

What To Expect From Business Process Automation

This Under 30 Alum Can Take High Resolution...

14 Important Delegation Lessons Every New Tech Leader...

The Future Of Virtual Reality (VR)

Massive ‘Dota 2’ 7.28 Update Patch Notes Reveal...

How The Homebody Economy Is Shaping Digital Customer...

COVID-19 Has Put Many British Businesses On Life...

You Can Win A PS5 Bundle Through Game...

Knowing Your Numbers: Five KPIs That Business Leaders...

Why The PlayStation, Nintendo And Xbox ‘Commitment To...

Midas List Newcomer Investors Share Top Trends To...

How Are Payment Companies Innovating And Combating Fraud?

CD Projekt Red Promises Refunds For ‘Cyberpunk 2077’...

8 Facts About The Sun’s Most Ghostly Particle:...

Microsoft’s Surface Pro Success Humbled By Apple’s Mighty...

Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users

‘Pokemon GO’ December Community Day: All The Pokemon...

The No. 1 Rule For Anyone Infected With...

Leave a Comment