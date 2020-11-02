Breaking
Home General This Stock Has A 10.15% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book
General

This Stock Has A 10.15% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

written by Forbes November 2, 2020
This Stock Has A 10.15% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book

Valero Energy has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying energy stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ”DividendRank” report. The report noted that among energy companies, VLO shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent VLO share price of $38.61 represents a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 and an annual dividend yield of 10.15% — by comparison, the average energy stock in Dividend Channel’s coverage universe yields 6.5% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.2. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Valero Energy Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The Top 10 DividendRank‘ed Energy Stocks »

The report stated, ”Dividend investors approaching investing from a value standpoint are generally most interested in researching the strongest most profitable companies, that also happen to be trading at an attractive valuation. That’s what we aim to find using our proprietary DividendRank formula, which ranks the coverage universe based upon our various criteria for both profitability and valuation, to generate a list of the top most ‘interesting’ stocks, meant for investors as a source of ideas that merit further research.

The annualized dividend paid by Valero Energy is $3.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/17/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VLO, which Dividend Channel stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company’s past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Review: Hardware Excellence

Bitcoin Is Braced For A U.S. Election Earthquake...

The Most Dangerous Age For Retirement

Six Planets, Three Star Clusters And A Waning...

Stocks This Week: Sell Short Marathon Petroleum And...

CFPB Recommends Extending Student Loan Relief

‘The Falconeer’ Preview: An Xbox Series X Launch...

Huawei’s New ‘Fight’ To Beat Android Is Suddenly...

Five Times Americans Should NOT Save For College

Intergovernmental Panel Links Pandemic Risk To Meat Consumption

Your Stargazing Guide To November: A Comet, A...

The American Election Calendar Drives Foreign Stock Markets,...

Invasive Lionfish Attracted To Underwater Fences – And...

England Plunged Into Second Lockdown From Bonfire Night

Is Stock Market Signaling Recession Extension? Unemployment Data...

IQVIA Killing It In The Drug Trials Business

Why The Retirement System Is Like The Cereal...

Imposter Nurse Received Millions, Now Sentenced To Prison...

The State Of Bot Cybersecurity, 2020

The One Thing Trump Got Right Is NASA...

Leave a Comment