This Week In XR: Big Music Makes Big Money In VR, Holographic Displays, VR That Sees Better Than You Do

Travis Scott reportedly banked $20 million for this twelve minute concert in Fortnite. The free concert was viewed over 47 million times by 27 million unique attendees.

Travis Scott laying it down for the denizens of Fortnite. Fortnite

Transfr VR secures $12m Series A funding to help scale VR training programs. The product uses VR to provide skills training for careers that do not require a four-year degree, such as construction or automotive manufacturing.

Creal raises $7.2m Series A+ investment to further develop a light-field display for VR headsets and AR glasses. Light field displays generate images that better represent how we see the world, allowing for a more comfortable and realistic visual VR and AR experience.

Looking Glass Factory blows out Kickstarter launch. The company announced Looking Glass Portrait, a personal holographic display, and in forty-eight hours, over 5,000 people pledged $1.5 million. The new Looking Glass Portrait allows users to use their phone to take Portrait mode photos, videos or 3D models and then display them as a hologram. The Kickstarter campaign surpassed its goal of $50,000 first day. The display will retail at $349.

Varjo’s XR-3 (left) and VR-3. Varjo

Varjo announces high end HD VR, with pass through. The VR-3 and XR-3 headsets, the latter including LiDAR sensors and stereo RGB cameras enabling a mixed reality experience. The headsets sell for $3,990 and $6,990, respectively including the required one-year subscription for software and technical support.

Rec Room lets Premium users sell creations for tokens. Although the money is non-transferable to hard currency, it is a step in the right direction for Metaverses and may attract creators from worlds such as SecondLife.

Intel shuts down VR/AR volumetric capture stage. The facility was a 10,000-square-foot space in Los Angeles which was used to record music videos for the likes of Reggie Watts and NCT 127. In the future, Intel plans to focus on immersive sports videos, perhaps even for VR and AR.

OpenBCI announces Galea, a brain computer interface, for VR/AR headsets. The software is designed to attach to VR and AR headsets to monitor and measure real time data from the brain, eyes, heart, skin, and muscles to assist disabled users. Galea will be able to measure human emotions and facial expressions, having the potential to innovate game design.

Google and Disney create The Mandalorian AR experience. The experience seems to be a scavenger hunt in an AR scan with characters such as Mando, Din Djarin, and of course, The Child [Baby Yoda]. You can unfortunately only download it now on the Google Play Store. ‘

This Week in XR is now a podcast hosted by Paramount’s Futurist Ted Schilowitz. You can find it on podcasting platforms Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

