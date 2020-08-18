This Zhiyun Smooth X Gimbal Is The Cleverest Selfie Stick… Ever!

The Zhiyun Smooth X gimbal Is a bargain at $69.99 and gives basic gimbal functions as well as a … [+] selfie stick feature. Zhiyun

Imagine a device that’s half-gimbal and half-selfie stick. That’s what you get with the new Zhiyun Smooth X. This is a basic two-axis gimbal that is small enough to fit in a coat pocket and take out with you on a day’s sightseeing or maybe a walk in the country. It weighs just 246g; light enough to carry anywhere.

A gimbal is a handheld device that’s used to hold a smartphone for shooting video. Its main purpose is to smooth out any shaking movements from holding a camera in your hand. Gimbals are great for creating a smooth Steadicam effect when you are walking around shooting video and can add a slick professional feel to any footage.

The unusual feature of the Smooth X is that it doubles as a selfie stick. There’s a telescopic arm built-in that can extend the reach of the gimbal by 10 inches (25 cm) and this makes a big difference when it comes to adding a bit of extra height to a shot or for those low-level views when you’re taking shots of small animals or children from ground level. I know I am well past the age where I can crouch down comfortably to get a creative low shot. If I did, I might not be able to get back up again so easily. But seriously, for anyone with mobility issues, this handy little device can help them get great shots that they might otherwise find difficult.

The Zhiyun Smooth X gimbal folds up small enough to fit in a coat pocket. Zhiyun

The sharp-eyed amongst you will have noticed the words “two-axis”. That’s right, this gimbal can only correct for panning (left and right) and rotational movements. Unlike a full three-axis gimbal, the Zhiyun Smooth X can’t correct for tilting or yaw-axis movements; so, if that’s a dealbreaker, this might not be the ideal gimbal for you. The lack of a yaw correction shows up most when using the Smooth X to video a piece to camera while walking with the gimbal. There are simply too many vertical jitters compared to a three-axis model, but you do get the telescoping selfie stick instead.

Because the Zhiyun Smooth X doesn’t include yaw correction, this enables it to have a very nifty feature that Tik-Tok users will appreciate. By double-clicking the function button on the handle of the Smooth X, the smartphone is instantly rotated through 90 degrees and flips from landscape to portrait mode. Personally, anyone who films in portrait mode deserves to be hung up by their thumbs for at least an hour because it’s a horrible way to shoot a video, but it’s something that might come in handy for taking selfies or making dreaded Tik-Tok videos.

The Zhiyun Smooth X gimbal extends upwards by 10 inches (26cm) and can articulate so that low shots … [+] and high shots are possible. It also enables a wider view. Zhiyun

The Zhiyun Smooth X has three shooting modes. The first is a basic Pan-Follow mode. This evens out the movements when making a panning a shot and locks the rotation. That’s the mode most people would use for most of the time. The second mode is Full Lock, where the camera stays fixed and pointing in one direction. No matter how much you move around, the gimbal does it’s best to stay pointing in the same direction for follow shots. There’s a third mode that locks off the side to side movements, but it seems to have limited application.

The Zhiyun Smooth X connects to the smartphone using Bluetooth which means that once it’s paired, the buttons on the gimbal handle can be used to control the video app on a smartphone. There are adjustments for the zooming, panning, rotating, as well as stopping and starting the video capture. If you’re not going to be using the default video app on your smartphone, there’s the free ZY Cami app which gives access to a few extra editing features as well as gesture controls. You can start and stop the video or take a still by making hand gestures that the app recognizes and interprets as a movie director shouting “action!”.

The Zhiyun Smooth X gimbal is available in white and graphite finishes. Zhiyun

Object tracking is built into the ZY Cami app and this enables the gimbal to follow an object as it moves by panning. You can define the target object by dragging a finger around it on the smartphone’s screen and then the Zhiyun Smooth X will do its best to follow that object. Like a lot of gimbal tracking functions, it is possible to trip up the function so don’t expect miracles if there are fast-moving objects like small children or animals.

The ZY Cami app has a few other features up its sleeve including 180-degree Pano mode, time-lapse, slow motion as well as something called Quick Story. This feature brings together some creative pre-packaged camera shots. The app guides you through the process of creating a Quick Story and each story lasts between 10 and 20 seconds. The feature injects some creative chops into your videos. I’m not convinced it’s a particularly useful feature but why not play around with it and see what Quick Stories can do for your creativity?

The Zhiyun Smooth X is powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and that has a lot of work to do running the stabilization motors to keep the gimbal on track. Even so, you can easily expect to get a full day of shooting from one charge with about six hours of actual use before that battery needs recharging using the supplied USB-C cable. The actual battery life can vary with the style of shooting.

Verdict: There’s an amazing amount of tech packed into this little gimbal-cum-selfie stick. It’s by no means a perfect device because you don’t get proper three-axis stabilization but considering how small and handy the Zhiyun Smooth X is you are getting an absolute bargain for the price. Just think of it as a clever selfie stick with a lot of extras included. This is an ideal gimbal for vloggers who don’t need a three-axis gimbal for fast action shots. It’s just perfect for taking low and high shots, thanks to the telescoping selfie stick. One small caveat, please read the instructions first before extending the Zhiyun Smooth X as there’s a knack to the process and I nearly broke it because I didn’t read the instructions first. Always read the label!

Pricing: $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 for the combo model which includes a case and mini tripod attachment.

More info: www.zhiyun-tech.com Amazon links for USA UK Deutschland

Specifications:

Operation voltage: 3.4 – 4.2 v

Operation temperature: -10c to 45c

Battery runtime: 4 to 5.5 hours

Charging time: 3 hours

Capacity: 850 mA 500 mA

Rotation range: 285 °

Pan movement range: 300 °

Payload: 200 g ± 35 g

