Threat Of TikTok Ban Suddenly Gets Serious: Here’s What That Means For You

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo first suggested the U.S. might ban TikTok, it came across as opportunistic. Apple had just caught the app accessing clipboards and India had just banned it—along with others from China. At the time, no-one expected the U.S. to ban an app used by tens of millions of citizens. Two weeks later, and that’s exactly what many think might happen.

What’s worse for TikTok, is that the defendable allegations of cyber risks and data privacy have given way to the intangible accusation of Chinese influence and control. If you want to know how easy it is to defend against that kind of charge, just ask Huawei. The nightmare for TikTok is that just as a ban has become a more serious threat than expected, it has also become more practical through the entity list approach and impossible for the company to do much about.

This would not compromise media freedom. This would simply choke off TikTok’s access to U.S. software and services. If TikTok is not available on app stores, if it cannot be updated, then how does it reach its users? It is the prospect of adding TikTok to a Commerce Department entity list that has made a “ban” more realistic. According to the Financial Times, any such decision might come within the next month, and would “send a very strong message to China.”

It is this kind of restriction that has devastated Huawei’s sales of new smartphones outside China. The U.S. entity list denied those phones access to Google software and services, and so consumers stayed away. The phones sold well in China, where Google is banned, but not elsewhere. The latest U.S. sanctions against Huawei have also denied the company access to key chips, and it was this, with its impact on security, that prompted the U.K. to ban Huawei from its 5G network.

Pompeo’s warning to Americans, that you should only use TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” has a similar tone to the campaign against Huawei and has since been echoed by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, adviser Peter Navarro and the president himself. Trump’s presidential campaign is even running Facebook ads promoting a ban: “TikTok has been caught red handed by monitoring what is on your phone’s clipboard—Sign the petition now to ban TikTok.”

TikTok is not really a risk to national security—at least not at this moment in time. Yes, it has had its issues with data privacy and cyber security, and, yes, it’s a Chinese app collecting a lot of data on U.S. and European citizens. But all social media does the same, and foreign powers have shown they don’t need to look further than Facebook or Twitter to seek to misinform and influence.

When I reported the Apple iOS 14 clipboard issue, TikTok was quick to offer a defense: This was an anti-spam filter and would be shut down. Similarly, when I asked about the allegations it was sending U.S. citizens’ data to China, I was told that the company has a U.S. CEO and CISO, a heavyweight board, it stores its data outside China and would not provide personal data to China, even if asked.

But TikTok is owned by ByteDance, and ByteDance is a Chinese entity with a Chinese CEO and a Chinese sister-app to TikTok that is a state-compliant surveillance tool. And so I asked TikTok, given that China has banned U.S. social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, denying its citizens access, why should the U.S. not do the same to a Chinese owned platform?”

I have yet to receive a reply.

And this is TikTok’s problem. It can implement every western security and data protection protocol it can find, but it cannot mask its provenance. And while it might be true that Beijing has never perused the data collected by TikTok for individuals or studied demographic trends, that isn’t to say it won’t. And if the Ministry of State Security comes calling, many assume ByteDance will have no choice but to comply.

All of this came to the fore when TikTok pulled out of Hong Kong after the territory’s new national security law came into force. TikTok’s decision was mixed in with other social media giants—Facebook, Twitter, Google—changing their local operations in protest. But TikTok’s reasons were very different—it could not refuse to comply with the new law as might the others, it would have no choice but to provide data and detail. Better to shut down locally than suffer the reputational hit.

There are strong parallels in the U.S. allegations against Huawei and TikTok, albeit the two companies operate in completely different spheres. In both cases, the core security allegations are unproven, relying instead on an interpretation of Beijing’s influence and control over its domestic technology sector. It’s less a case of finding a smoking gun, and more a case of “we allege that they can if they want.”

In response to such claims, TikTok says “we have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.” Huawei has said almost exactly the same when asked, although, just like TikTok, allegations have been made that the tech giant has done exactly that.

TikTok has done all it can to protect against the allegations now being thrown out by the U.S. administration. In reality, there is little more it can do while Chinese-owned. And so there is talk of ByteDance moving TikTok to some form of arms-length U.S. corporate structure, although there are serious technical considerations that would come into play given where the company’s code and engineering sits.

It will be difficult for the Trump administration to simply back down now, without taking some action or introducing some sanctions against TikTok. Such a move, it says, could come “within weeks.”And, unlike Huawei which operates a very limited consumer business in the U.S., this could prove an extremely unpopular move. Fortunately for Trump and his administration, Facebook is on hand with an accelerated U.S. Reels rollout, to soften the user blow and ease the politics.

