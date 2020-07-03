Home Finance Three Ways The Next Stimulus Could Affect Student Loans
Finance

Three Ways The Next Stimulus Could Affect Student Loans

written by Forbes July 3, 2020
Three Ways The Next Stimulus Could Affect Student Loans
Student Debt

Studen Debt Stock Photo

Getty

Congress is considering another round of stimulus and coronavirus relief this month. Negotiations are said to pick up after the holiday break. They’ll likely discuss more money for states, unemployment benefits, a possible stimulus check, student loans, and more. 

In March, the CARES Act suspended payments and interest on student loans. That suspension expires on September 30th and, while that’s not as soon as the enhanced unemployment benefits, this next stimulus bill will likely be the last one for the year. So if those benefits are to continue, it has to happen in this bill. 

Congress has a few options they can consider now. Here are three ways the next stimulus might deal with student loans:

Let the suspension expire. 

Congress could let the payments suspension expire as they are set to under the CARES Act. That means student loan payments would resume in October and with interest. Borrowers who are struggling due to unemployment or lost income should contact their loan servicer to get relief through programs like income-driven repayment.

Extend the suspension. 

Some in Congress have proposed extending the student loan payment suspension for another year. Many are concerned with the uncertainty of what the economy will look like in the coming year, especially as some states are seeing large spikes in the number of cases of Covid-19. Extending the suspension would provide continued relief for those who will need it and free up cash for others to put into the economy. The HEROES Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives, would extend the student loan payment and interest suspension for another year, through September 30, 2021.

Provide loan forgiveness. 

From the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, several advocates and lawmakers have pushed different plans to provide student loan forgiveness. Congress could approach debt forgiveness in many ways. Before the CARES Act passed, many were pushing a blanket $10,000 student debt cancellation proposal. Others proposed larger amounts. The HEROES Act is the only piece of legislation that passed with some debt cancellation. It would cancel up to $10,000 for distressed student loan borrowers.

Related Readings:

The Economic Stimulus Of Student Debt Cancellation

Obama Education Secretary: Cancel Student Loans In Next Stimulus

Pelosi Proposes $1,200 Stimulus Checks, $10,000 Student Loan Forgiveness, And Money For Colleges

What The Coronavirus Stimulus Means For Your Student Loans

Follow me on Twitter and connect with me on LinkedIn.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

3 Ways To Pay Off Your Holiday Debt

January 15, 2020

Uncertain Future At Michigan State As Mark Dantonio...

February 8, 2020

China’s Box Office Sales Dropped From $1.5 Billion...

February 13, 2020

Impact Partners BrandVoice: 3 Tax Subluxations Chiropractors Have...

January 22, 2020

Two Experts: 4 Risks That Boeing Stock Has...

March 26, 2020

Seeking Terra Firma: After Worst Week In Years,...

March 2, 2020

Facebook, Yahoo, And MSN Users Warned Over Serious...

December 7, 2019

Ask Larry: When Should My Husband And I...

January 12, 2020

This 2020 Bull Market Cannot Be Stopped –...

January 11, 2020

Policy Factors Will Drive The Market In 2020

January 26, 2020

Leave a Comment