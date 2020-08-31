Three Ways To Help Your Business Thrive During The Pandemic

Gabriela is the Founder of the Latino Wall Street movement, which provides financial education to the Latino community.

When we think about our finances, our businesses often come first. During this time of uncertainty, it is important to get creative and think about how the seemingly never-ending pandemic can actually benefit your business instead of jeopardize it.

For someone like me who is a stock market investor and owns a financial education platform, I find myself interacting with others through the filter of: How are you moving forward financially? How are you recreating your business so it thrives?

Below, I share with you some tips I have discovered in my quest during the pandemic:

1. Continue To Invest In Yourself

It is important that even as a successful business owner you stay humble and continue to grow and learn — for me, this is a never-ending task. I am constantly taking courses to deepen my expertise. I have always been a huge fan of immersing myself in educational retreats, conferences and seminars, but since those have been limited due to the pandemic, I have been focused on leadership courses online. No matter what level you are at in your business, continuing your education is key.

Another crucial way to invest in yourself is through health. They say health is wealth, and since your brain and body are connected, the healthier you are physically, the better you will perform mentally and in business. Over 90% of serotonin (the neurotransmitter that regulates well-being) is made in the gut. Laura Hernandez, owner of True Colon Hydrotherapy Spa, shared with me how if there is a disconnect between our “two brains” (actual brain and gut) the consequence is our digestive issues will impact our overall health, such as our mood, mental clarity, self-esteem, productivity and daily life. These consequences are likely to have an impact on our businesses and finances.

2. Educate/Inform Others For Free And Innovate

It is easy to look at everything in business as a transaction; however, we should never underestimate the impact of providing free value. I personally have a YouTube channel where I provide my audience with educational content about money management and the stock market so they can continue to learn whether they are paid members in my community or not. When your focus is on adding value and educating others, your results will speak for themselves and eventually reflect on your finances.

Another example of a business doing this is Le Clinique Esthetic & Spa, a local spa I came across through social media. What inspired me the most about them is how they are consistently adding value to their audience through daily educational information and tips. The owner, Mariela Torres, shared with me that they also started offering private online consultations via Instagram direct message, so customers don’t have to go in person. This is the definition of dedication, value, creativity and innovation. I find myself aligned with their culture, ideas and core values with their clients.

3. Mix Your Knowledge And Reinvent Yourself

This one might sound confusing or contradictory to what many say, which is to laser focus on what you are good at and do just that. While I credit my success to having tunnel vision when seeking a goal, leveraging the diversity of your background is extremely valuable. I have personally applied my translation skills to reach a bilingual audience, my communications skills to lead seminars and webinars, and my financial expertise to launch educational content online.

Similarly, another woman in my community who has done so is Ana Patricia Gámez. She is a Univision TV host who owns an online boutique store. Recently, she shared with me how March was her slowest month this year due to Covid-19 hitting the news, yet April was her best month in sales revenue by far. She accomplished this by reinventing her business — once again reinforcing the power of innovation and creativity. The game-changer was creating different fashion mask designs and offering them in her online boutique. Her background in modeling, fashion, sales and as a social media influencer allowed her boutique to reach record sales as she leveraged the diversity of her skills and background. Ana’s ability to combine all her previous experience and apply it to her current business was key.

I hope these tips gave you some ideas for how to move your business forward during this uncertain time. Always remember that it starts with you. If you continue investing in yourself, educating others and leveraging your different skills, it is only a matter of time that everything will fall back into place.

