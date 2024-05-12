Latest Business Guides
4 Tips for Effective Budget Control for Construction

written by Lucy - BQ Magazine Editor May 12, 2024
Despite the construction industry’s resurgence, contractors in this sector are still facing challenges that impact their costs, work, and projections. These challenges could include fluctuating material prices, labour shortages, or regulatory changes. All it takes is one mistake, miscalculation, or unforeseen issue, and costs for any project can quickly spiral out of control.

With this in mind, how can construction companies take control of their costs and maximise budgets without compromising quality or pricing themselves out of the market?

Improve Planning

Improved project management is the backbone of a successful project, and the better you plan for any eventualities, the easier it will be to stick to costs and timelines. Far too many companies are too rigid when plans come out, and they don’t allow wiggle room for delays or changes outside of their control. By looking at improving your planning and being agile in regards to accommodating anything not going out to plan, you can better reevaluate what you do and how you do it. Work with your team and your subcontractors. Subcontractors play a crucial role in cost management, and it’s important to ensure they are on the same page and informed of all plans to keep things running smoothly and to keep costs under control.

Hire Don’t Buy

In many cases, if you only have specific equipment for the odd job here and there and you don’t need it or use it on an ongoing basis, renting or hiring it can be a cheaper alternative to buying it and making it part of your inventory. For instance, if you need a crane for a single project, it’s more cost-effective to rent it for that specific period rather than purchasing it and incurring maintenance and storage costs. Companies like MF Hire can work with you to get you the equipment you need when you need it without having to spend more than you want, especially for one-off uses.

Improve Communication

Communication is the key to success for any type of project, regardless of the industry you are in. However, for construction, it is vital. Because if people don’t have the information they need or communication channels aren’t clear, then chances are things don’t go as well as you need them to. You need to pay attention to how you communicate with everyone, how people can engage, and how the information is relayed. Improving communication clarifies mistakes and delays and helps you remain on budget within your projected targets.

Know and Plan for Risks

There are always going to be risks associated with any type of construction work; however, an efficient construction company will have identified all of the known risks and some project-specific ones and have planned for them in the projected timelines and budgets set aside. This proactive approach instils confidence that even in the face of risks, you can stay within your costs and avoid the budget spiralling out of control. It also means that delays are automatically factored into your plans as standard. And if you don’t encounter the risks, amazing, but if you do, then you aren’t thrown into chaos trying to sort it out.

Reducing costs in construction isn’t always easy, but it is manageable, and you can always find ways to ensure that you stay on budget and you aren’t ‘working at a loss ‘. By ‘working at a loss ‘, we mean when your expenses exceed your revenue, leading to a negative profit margin. This is a situation that construction companies should strive to avoid. These are just 4 tips that can help you.

