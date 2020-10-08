Tips For Transforming Employees Into Brand Advocates

By Kalin Kassabov, a founder and CEO of ProTexting.com, a fast-growing enterprise-level text message suite of services.

Your employees can be your most dedicated brand advocates, but only if you create the right environment in your business. Having employees who help to spread the word about your business is valuable whether you’re a local brick-and-mortar business or a global company.

Why Employees Make Great Brand Advocates

A brand advocate is anyone who believes strongly in the business and goes the extra step to discuss and promote it. It’s always great when you can turn customers into brand advocates, also known as brand ambassadors. These customers are the ones who write glowing reviews, mention your products on their social media pages and spread the word through old fashioned word-of-mouth. It’s also important, however, to convert your employees into brand advocates. There are a few reasons for this.

• Employees are more familiar with your business than almost anyone. They are in an ideal position to explain the advantages of products and services.

• Brand advocates make better employees. When people really believe in what they’re doing, they are better at their jobs. They are also more likely to stay with you for a long time.

• Potential customers are often more receptive to messages from employees rather than those by owners or paid ads. As Sociabble points out, content shared by employees gets eight times more engagement than content shared by brand channels.

Keep Employees Informed

If you want your employees to enthusiastically discuss your brand, you have to keep them included in important discussions.

• Emphasize your company culture and core values. Discuss your target audience, which may vary for different products and services.

• Keep employees up to date about your latest products and promotions.

• Stay on brand with your content. This includes using your logo, as well as familiar colors, fonts, taglines, phrases and styles. This is a basic principle of branding that’s also relevant when you want to encourage brand advocacy.

Encourage Employees To Share

Ideally, employees will be proactive and share content without any prompting. You’ll likely get better results, however, if you provide guidance. Encourage employees to talk about your business on social media and in their personal blogs, videos and podcasts, as well as offline. Provide reminders in company newsletters, emails and meetings. For example, you can suggest that they:

• Use hashtags for your latest campaigns.

• Create content about new products and upcoming sales and events.

• Share photos and videos on social media.

• Use the company URL in email signatures.

• Write posts for your company blog or newsletter.

Set Ground Rules

One challenge when you encourage employees to openly discuss your business is that you need to establish certain rules. You obviously don’t want people sharing content that’s misleading or that depicts your brand in a negative light. There’s also the issue, in certain industries, of safeguarding proprietary information. You have to make it clear what employees can and cannot share.

Encourage Employees To Review You As An Employer

While every business is aware of customer reviews, not everyone pays attention to sites where employees review their employers. The best known of these sites is probably Glassdoor, but there are others. If you have a small business with only a handful of employees, you may not be concerned about this. For midsized and larger companies, however, these sites can help to bolster your reputation.

It’s best to encourage your employees to be forthright and mention concerns as well as perks of working at your company. If there are unresolved issues in your business that are creating dissatisfaction, you may want to address these before encouraging employees to review you.

Recognize Your Most Enthusiastic Brand Advocates

Your employees will be more inclined to serve as brand ambassadors if they are recognized and rewarded. You could have contests that reward the employee who shares the most content each week or month. A referral program is also an effective way to motivate employees to find new customers. An affiliate program, which provides commissions when members sell products or services, is another option.

Take A Light Approach

Getting employees on board with promoting your business can be a tricky proposition. A heavy-handed approach can backfire. If employees feel pressured to say nice things about the business, it won’t come across as authentic. This also undermines the goal of building true loyalty. You want employees who advocate for you because they really want to, not because they feel pressured or coerced. So encourage them to spread the word, but make sure they know it’s voluntary, and never chastise anyone for not doing so.

Track Metrics

If you’re serious about boosting employee brand advocacy, track as many metrics as possible. For example, you can measure how much content your employees are sharing and the impact on acquiring new followers, leads and sales. Referral programs are another area where it’s fairly straightforward to measure results.

Your Employees Can Be An Even Greater Asset

Employees are a critical resource in any business. When they take on the role of brand advocates, they become even more valuable. Some employees will do this naturally, but you can help the process along with active encouragement. If you communicate openly, make useful suggestions and reward employees who spread the word, you’ll find that your business soon has a growing number of dedicated brand advocates.

