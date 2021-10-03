Tips on How to Design an Office Space in 2021

There are many different styles and choices out there when it comes to designing an office space for a modern workforce. The office should be designed in a way that aligns with the company’s core values. For instance, for a company whose core principles are saving the planet and protecting the environment, it’s best practice to install recycling bins throughout the office and let in lots of natural light rather than relying on powerful LED lighting and using excessive amounts of electricity.

Modern office spaces should be ideal hubs for creative ideas and forward-thinking from staff members. Modern office spaces should be designed in a way that steers them away from being dull, grey, and uninspiring environments to spend your days working in. Modern-day offices should ooze positivity, light, and an ambition to strive for collaborative success together as a team.

Here we have come up with how to design office space in 2021.

Make Sure the Office Has Lots of Natural Light

A great idea for designing modern-day office workspaces is making sure they are bright environments with plenty of airflows. Natural light is supposed to make humans happier and more productive, therefore your workers being exposed to plenty of natural light in the office on a daily basis is essential. So, get rid of the dark curtains and shades in the office and let some refreshing natural light into the place.

Invest in Quality Comfortable Furniture

Employees spending a lot of their time working in your office space every week will want to feel comfortable and at ease whilst working.

Sit-stand desks are an ingenious idea you may want to look into getting for your office. Sitting down for ages is not good for your posture and back. Standing after hours of sitting down gives your back a much-needed break, works large muscles in your body and increases blood flow to the brain.

It’s important for an employer to make sure they can get comfortable office furniture in the office for workers to use. If you are interested in investing in quality furniture for an office and want to have a browse through a wide selection of office furniture, take a look at Branch Furniture and their range of ergonomic office furniture.

Keep the Office Looking Tidy and Organised

For an open modern-day office space to work properly the key is minimalism. Offices should not be cluttered with litter and disorganised unfiled paperwork everywhere. A modern office should be fitted with well designed modern storage units that are capable of storing important items for a business that is not an eye-sore and contribute to adding mess and clutter to an office space.

Consider an Open Plan Office Layout

Although glass partitions are a popular fixture in modern-day office spaces, you can decide to get rid of all partitions completely and have a fully open-plan office design. Opening the office space up a little may make the space seem bigger to employees.

An open-plan office can also be a buzzing hub that allows employees to be in the same room as each other and collaborate and share ideas together. An open play layout can improve the sense of team spirit at work and make employees feel it’s easier to communicate with one another promptly and efficiently.

Create ‘Break Out Spaces’ for Staff to Enjoy Chilling Out

In times gone by, traditional offices had separate lunchrooms where staff were able to chat away in a stuffy warm room and eat their lunch.

Modern-day ‘breakout spaces’ in offices are not simply meant to be placed for employees to eat their food, they can also be used to get workers to think creatively and outside the box away from the stress and strain of being sat rigidly at a desk in front of a computer screen in an office. Breakout spaces often have quirky perks to try and destress employees and make them feel more chilled out at work with things like table tennis tables, table football, pool tables, coffee machines and so on.

Everyone needs some downtime at some point in the working day, and the bright open-plan areas that breakout spaces provide are a great way for employees to enjoy some quality downtime during a stress-filled working day at the office.

Add Special Additions to the Office to Bring Good Vibes into the Workspace

Paintings, plants, office mascots and cuddly toys, and office pets are little additions that can be used in a modern office environment to help boost the mood of staff working in the space. The idea is that raising team morale and having a happy and positive workforce will mean that workers in turn will be more productive and produce better results for the business.

In business, a lot has changed in recent times, but in addition, a lot has also stayed the same. Employees still remain the heart of any business in 2021 as they always did. And providing a pleasant positive working space for members of staff is very important for a business being able to develop a positive business culture.