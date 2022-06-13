Tips On Preparing Your Business For Summer

Summer can be a quiet time for some businesses, but for a lot of them, it can be one of the busiest times of the year. With people going out and about more and spending time with loved ones, it’s prime time for businesses to amp up their approach and generate some profits. If you don’t have the funds to make your summer unforgettable to hand, you could look at a merchant advance and see if the finance can give you a helping hand. If you want more tips on preparing your business for the upcoming summer months, keep reading…

Stock Up

One of the best tips when preparing for the summer is to ensure you have enough stock before the rush hits! If you’re particularly busy on those hotter days, don’t overlook the importance of backing up your inventory. You might think it’s only a small item you don’t have, but those missed sales soon add up and can be detrimental to your turnover. You want to make sure you have all of your best sellers available so that you can meet every customer’s needs. Don’t forget the little things either. For instance, if you’re an independent coffee shop, make sure you order enough straws for the cold drinks, as these will most likely be your most popular items. Maintaining good stock levels throughout the summer is a great way to boost your profits and growth.

Get That Air Con Fixed!

It may seem trivial, but whether you work in a non-customer-facing office or you have a store, you need to ensure that you have sufficient air conditioning. Being too hot in the workplace can make it difficult for employees to focus and remain motivated. However, if you install decent air conditioning or even dot some fans around the office, your employees will thank you. If you have air conditioning that doesn’t work, don’t wait until the temperatures soar to get it fixed. Instead, be pre-emptive and get it sorted before the office becomes unbearable.

Maintain Staff Levels

Your customers will most likely be heading off on a summer holiday, and the same can be said for your employees. However, you need to organise your staffing levels efficiently so that you aren’t left without enough hands on deck. It’s wise to have the holidays scheduled and approved before the summer comes. That way you’ll have enough time left to get the right amount of cover and will minimise the chance of stress further down the line. Everyone is entitled to their annual leave but try to organise it so your business won’t suffer.

Expect The Unexpected

Summer doesn’t always mean sunshine and ice creams. Sometimes it can be rainy, chilly, and like any other day, so don’t put away all your winter things just yet. The weather can be extremely unpredictable, so make sure you still have everything you need should it take a turn for the worst. You want your business to be able to withstand anything summer throws at it, so don’t let yourself get caught unprepared.

Review Your Forecast

You’ll most definitely have a business forecast, but it’s a good idea to review it before the summer comes. Previously, you might have been quiet during the warmer months, but if this has all changed, you might be in for a shock. Similarly, there could be unforeseen circumstances that will affect your summer forecast. For instance, businesses had no way of predicting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer of 2020, so it’s crucial that you prepare now.

Update Your Marketing

If you aren’t a dab hand at marketing, chances are, you probably don’t update yours very much. Really, you should be updating it regularly and a good way to manage this is to change it every time the seasons change. People want different things at different times of the year, and summer is no exception. Try gearing your advertisements towards a summer theme and you’ll definitely see an improvement in your engagement.

The summer is a great time to try and boost your business, but it’s smart to prepare for it in advance. You never know what the summer can bring, so don’t resign yourself to what you’ve experienced in previous years. Try incorporating some of these tips into your summer preparations and you’ll definitely make it one to remember.