Top Democrats Request FBI Briefing On Threats Congress Is Being Targeted To Disrupt 2020 Election

Congress’ top four Democrats have asked the FBI to brief the entire body on intelligence that the legislative branch is being targeted by a “foreign interference campaign” as part of efforts to disrupt the November presidential election, highlighting ongoing concerns about election security after Russia was found to have interfered in the 2016 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of four top Democrats to sign the FBI briefing request.

“We are gravely concerned” that Congress appears to be targeted by a “foreign interference campaign,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, California Rep. Adam Schiff and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. The interference, write the Democrats, “seeks to launder and amplify disinformation” to impact the 2020 election, along with “congressional activity” and “public debate.” Citing the “seriousness and specificity of these threats,” the Democrats wrote, “we believe it is imperative that the FBI provide a classified defense briefing to all Members of Congress.” Politico reported that an unnamed congressional official said a “classified addendum” was attached to the letter “that draws, in large part, from the Executive Branch’s own reporting and analysis.” The Democrats gave the FBI until July 20 to provide an outline for the briefing, and requested it take place before Congress’ annual August recess. Schiff tweeted a copy of the letter, saying that “Americans decide American elections.” The FBI acknowledged receipt of the letter in an emailed statement to Forbes, but declined to provide further comment.

“The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact,” said Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden during a Friday fundraising event. “China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome.” Biden is, once again, receiving classified intelligence briefings, as is customary for presidential candidates nearing their nominating conventions.

News of the Democrats’ letter comes about a month after explosive reports emerged claiming that U.S. intelligence officials had found evidence that Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, and that President Trump was briefed at least three times without taking any action, which Trump denied. Russia has remained a theme throughout Trump’s presidency. Special counsel Robert Mueller determined in his report on interference during the 2016 election that Russia did indeed interfere through “information warfare.” Mueller also found that while Trump’s campaign worked with Russian individuals, he did not find enough evidence to support suspicions of collusion or conspiracy with the campaign. Mueller did, however, find multiple pieces of evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice. Due to a longstanding Justice Department opinion that sitting presidents can’t be indicted, Mueller declined to indict Trump. Mueller did make it clear that his report did not exonerate Trump, writing, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly didn’t commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

Trump has repeatedly stated falsely that mail-in voting is vulnerable to wide-scale fraud, and during a Sunday Fox News interview, declined to say whether he would accept the outcome of November’s election. Many more Americans are likely to vote by mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has made being in indoors spaces with other people more unsafe.

