Top Dividend Stocks For October

While markets have rallied nicely in October, and have made up a significant amount back from September’s losses, there is still a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability in the markets. While President Trump has seemingly recovered from the coronavirus, there is still great uncertainty on a second stimulus package passing. One day Trump calls off talks, the next day the talks are back on. Markets seem to see saw based on stimulus progress. Additionally, there are signs of a slowing job market recovery, with jobless claims disappointing for two consecutive weeks. While sentiment for now seems optimistic, it changes on an almost weekly, sometimes daily, basis. That is why investors must look at all options when creating a more diverse and more stable portfolio that offers consistent income streams. One of the best ways investors can do that, is through investing in high quality companies that pay strong dividends. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) algorithms at Q.ai have identified some of these standout dividend stocks for the month. Our AI systems have not identified any stocks as Top Buys, however, our systems have picked out three Attractive, three Neutral, three Unattractive, and one Top Short for the month. These dividend paying stocks may be a safer bet than volatile tech names and have been high quality names for some time now. These are the Top Dividend Stocks for this month.

Attractive

From our list of Top Dividend stocks, we identified three Attractive stocks this month. All are in the financial sector.

Popular Inc (BPOP)

Our first Attractive dividend stock is Popular Inc. Known as Popular Bank in the U.S., and Banco Popular in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Popular Inc. has operated in Puerto Rico for over 125 years and in the U.S. for over 52 years. Our AI systems have rated the financial conglomerate as C in Technical, C in Growth, B in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.55% to $39.83 on volume of 644,433 vs its 10-day price average of $37.17 and its 22-day price average of $36.99, and is down 32.41% for the year. Revenue grew by 29.49% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 43.89% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 422.97% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $2295.8M in the last fiscal year compared to $1595.71M three years ago, Operating Income was $850.16M in the last fiscal year compared s to $422.82M three years ago, EPS was $6.88 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.02 three years ago, and ROE was 11.72% in the last year compared to 2.09% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 8.41.

Price of Popular Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

Our next Attractive dividend stock is Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Cullen/Frost, which is the holding company for Frost National Bank, is a Texas regional bank that provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services. Our AI systems have given Cullen/Frost ratings of C in Technical, D in Growth, B in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.37% to $69.48 on volume of 327,004 vs its 10-day price average of $65.0 and its 22-day price average of $66.01, and is down 28.99% for the year. Revenue grew by 7.12% over the last three fiscal years, while EPS grew by 0.92% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $1334.15M in the last fiscal year compared to $1167.43M three years ago, Operating Income was $510.76M in the last fiscal year compared to $430.19M three years ago, EPS was $6.86 in the last fiscal year compared to $5.51 three years ago, and ROE was 12.19% in the last year compared to 11.56% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 16.02.

Price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

UNUM Group (UNM)

Our third Attractive dividend stock for this month is insurance company UNUM Group. Our AI systems have rated UNUM C in Technical, B in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed up 3.79% to $18.9 on volume of 1,876,177 vs its 10-day price average of $17.35 and its 22-day price average of $17.75, and is down 36.23% for the year. Revenue grew by 5.32% over the last three fiscal years, while EPS grew by 7.62% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $11998.9M in the last fiscal year compared to $11286.8M three years ago, Operating Income was $1586.8M in the last fiscal year compared to $1563.9M three years ago, EPS was $5.24 in the last fiscal year compared to $4.37 three years ago, and ROE was 11.84% in the last year compared to 10.72% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 0.46% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 3.62.

Price of UNUM Group compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Neutral

From our list of Top Dividend stocks, we identified three Neutral stocks this month. All are in the insurance space.

Metlife Inc (MET)

Metlife is our first Neutral stock on our top dividend stocks list for the month. The life insurance company is one of the largest global providers of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the world, with 90 million customers in over 60 countries. Our AI systems rated Metlife C in Technical, D in Growth, B in Momentum Volatility, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.53% to $39.34 on volume of 6,762,860 vs its 10-day price average of $37.43 and its 22-day price average of $37.72, and is down 23.79% for the year. Revenue grew by 9.5% over the last three fiscal years, while Operating Income grew by 21.95% in the last fiscal year and grew by 98.02% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 27.24% in the last fiscal year and grew by 113.26% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $69620.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $62308.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $7856.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $4838.0M three years ago, EPS was $6.06 in the last fiscal year, compared to $3.62 three years ago, and ROE was 9.9% in the last year compared to 7.91% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 6.57% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 6.51.

Price of Metlife Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Principal Financial Group is our next Neutral stock for this month’s top dividend stocks list. The Iowa based investment and insurance company has been rated C in Technical, B in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value by our AI systems. The stock closed up 3.26% to $43.09 on volume of 1,050,097 vs its 10-day price average of $40.54 and its 22-day price average of $40.51, and is down 22.68% for the year. Revenue grew by 14.75% over the last three fiscal years, and was $16222.1M in the last fiscal year compared to $14093.2M three years ago, Operating Income was $1693.3M in the last fiscal year compared to $2252.2M three years ago, EPS was $4.96 in the last fiscal year compared to $7.88 three years ago, and ROE was 10.78% in the last year compared to 19.86% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 7.46.

Price of Principal Financial Group Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Prudential Financial Group Inc (PRU)

Prudential Financial Group is our third Neutral rated top dividend stock for this month. Prudential is a Fortune 500 insurance and investment management company that provides services to both retail and institutional clients throughout the U.S. and over 40 other countries. Our AI systems rated Prudential C in Technical, D in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 3.75% to $67.79 on volume of 2,302,368 vs its 10-day price average of $64.04 and its 22-day price average of $65.75, and is down 28.52% for the year. Revenue grew by 0.01% over the last three fiscal years and was $64710.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $59802.0M three years ago. Operating Income was also $5015.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $6604.0M three years ago, EPS was $10.11 in the last fiscal year compared to $17.86 three years ago, and ROE was 7.52% in the last year compared to 15.85% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is also expected to grow by 0.02% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 6.19.

Price of Prudential Financial Group Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Unattractive

Our AI systems identified three Unattractive top dividend stocks for this month. These stocks are also involved in banking and financial services.

Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Our first Unattractive top dividend stock is Truist Financial Corp. Truist, which is a regional bank based in Charlotte, was formed in December 2019 as the result of the merger between BB&T and SunTrust. Our AI systems have rated Truist D in Technical, D in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.96% to $42.03 on volume of 6,073,672 vs its 10-day price average of $38.7 and its 22-day price average of $38.41, and is down 25.83% for the year. Revenue grew by 34.57% in the last fiscal year and grew by 49.35% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 23.59% in the last fiscal year and grew by 38.44% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 9.35% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $11953.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $10770.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $4624.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $4128.0M three years ago, EPS was $3.71 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.74 three years ago, and ROE was 6.69% in the last year compared to 8.1% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 12.73.

Price of Truist Financial Corp compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Our next Unattractive dividend stock for this month is U.S. Bancorp. The Minnesota based bank is the fifth largest banking institution in the U.S.. Our AI systems rated U.S. Bancorp D in Technical, D in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and D in Quality Value. The stock closed up 3.66% to $38.79 on volume of 7,673,027 vs its 10-day price average of $36.38 and its 22-day price average of $36.58, and is down 34.48% for the year. Revenue was $21140.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $19883.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $8762.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $7692.0M three years ago, EPS was $4.16 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.51 three years ago, and ROE was 13.34% in the last year compared to 12.81% three years ago. The stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 13.23.

Price of US Bancorp compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Our third and final Unattractive top dividend stock for the month is ZIons Bancorp. The Utah based regional bank has been rated D in Technical, D in Growth, C in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value by our AI systems. The stock closed up 4.05% to $32.15 on volume of 1,318,967 vs its 10-day price average of $29.75 and its 22-day price average of $30.42, and is down 38.69% for the year. Revenue was $2797.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $2585.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $1110.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1000.0M three years ago, EPS was $4.16 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.6 three years ago, and ROE was 10.93% in the last year compared to 7.73% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 10.49.

Price of Zions Bancorp compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Top Short

Our AI systems identified only one Top Short for this month.

Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Xerox Holdings is our only Top Short for this month. Most known for its copy machines, Xerox is involved in numerous print, digital document, and business services in more than 160 countries. But with remote work and work from home being the new normal, nobody knows which direction Xerox could go. Our AI systems rated Xerox D in Technical, D in Growth, D in Momentum Volatility, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.64% to $20.23 on volume of 2,388,632 vs its 10-day price average of $18.89 and its 22-day price average of $18.83, and is down 45.22% for the year. EPS grew by 567.44% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $9066.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $9991.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $1129.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $892.0M three years ago, EPS was $5.8 in the last fiscal year compared to $0.71 three years ago, and ROE was 11.77% in the last year compared to 1.34% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 0.91% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 10.48.

Price of Xerox Holdings Corp compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

