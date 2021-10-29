Celebrities are renowned for investments, wealth, and careers alike, and many rich and famous don’t limit themselves to traditional currencies. Most, if not all, famous actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs do not limit themselves to what they earn but also how they can achieve. In terms of making money, we have seen plenty of celebrities do so by investing in cryptocurrency, whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, or any other leading digital currency provider. Besides accepting digital coins as payment, celebrities have also ventured into trading to make a profit and save to earn interest. In light of this, we’ve created a list of the top four celebrities who’ve invested in cryptocurrency; keep reading to discover more.

Elon Musk

Perhaps the most vocal celebrity to have invested in cryptocurrency is Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. Due to his powerful presence on social media, he is one of the most influential figures in the Bitcoin industry and is responsible for many spikes and decreases in its market. Exemplified back in January 2021 when he added “#Bitcoin” to his Twitter account, causing Bitcoin’s price to skyrocket by 25%. Recently, his company revealed that they’d purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, which is one of the most significant investments in the cryptocurrency in history. Not only that, but some reports suggest that Musk is planning on allowing Tesla to adapt to using cryptocurrency as an alternative payment method.

Jack Dorsey

Notable for being the CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey is very vocal about his interest in cryptocurrency, his love of which began in 2017. Generally, he is known to favour Bitcoin and describes it as the “next world currency.” Dorsey stated in March 2019 that he invests several thousand dollars per week on Bitcoin and has expanded his company’s mobile payment service Cash App to support Bitcoin trading that even works for users without a bank account. He has also launched a service for cryptocurrency developers named Square Crypto, which awards grants to designers and developers.

Mike Tyson

Over the years, we have seen famous former boxer and social media star Mike Tyson take a keen interest in cryptocurrency. His interest started in 2015, and since then, he has become an avid spokesperson for Bitcoin. He partnered with Bitcoin ATM manufacturers to launch a mobile Bitcoin currency wallet. A collaboration of which put his iconic face tattoo on the side of Bitcoin’s ATMs. Celebrities have also utilised sites to track the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency market. If this is of interest to you, then you can learn more about crypto terms and OSOM online. This innovative tool shows the market in real-time and is a valuable tool to assist in making the most informed decisions.

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban, the billionaire Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner, has also been quite vocal about investing in cryptocurrency and his views regarding the subject. At one point, he advised people to put at least 10% of their portfolio in Bitcoin, and in April 2020, he disclosed his cryptocurrency holdings, which are now valued at around $635. His basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, has also been accepting Bitcoin for tickets through BitPay since 2019.