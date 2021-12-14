Top progressive betting strategies for slot machines

Breaking
written by Business Quick Magazine December 14, 2021
When slots were first introduced to the world, it wasn’t worth formulating any betting strategies because these early slots were extremely simple machines. Even though this was the case, some members of the gambling fraternity still decided to try and cheat their way to a win. This was achieved by tampering with the lever that was used to create a slots spin – check out www.megareel.com/promotions.

Today slot machines are computerized video slots, and levers are only seen on novelty antique slot machines that are kept in museums. The modern digital slot is now impossible to cheat, unlike its predecessors. All results of slot spins are now created by a computer microchip known as an RNG and this creates random results.  However, some players still apply progressive betting strategies to their online and land-based casino slot play, despite each slot spin result being out of their control.

Progressive Jackpot Chasing

Some punters exclusively play slot games that have huge progressive jackpots. These games tend to have low RTP scores and high volatility ratings, which do not make them very player-friendly. However, jackpot hunters are not interested in the base game or a bonus round, for them, it is all about being in the right place at the right time for when a progressive jackpot is about to drop. This strategy is easier to apply at land-based casinos because people work in teams and search for patterns when progressive jackpots go.

Money Management

Away from the world of chasing life-changing amounts of money, the standard slot player needs a strategy of sorts as well. The best place to start is with money management. Too many slot players enter the battlefield without a plan and end up betting and losing far more than they can afford.

A sensible approach is to budget, and this can simply be done by asking yourself how much money you can afford to lose? This is the first step to setting out a sensible and affordable betting bankroll.

The next step is to decide how much you are going to spend on each spin. Some slot games play better at low stakes, and it is a misconception to believe that the higher you stake the more you will win, it can easily sway into the opposite direction, creating heavy losses.

Choose Your Games Carefully

Slot gaming is part of the entertainment industry, but some of the most entertaining games, can also be some of the riskiest to play and this is all down to the RTP rating of these games. The Return to Player percentage score acts as a guide for slot players. It roughly estimates how a game will behave throughout thousands of spins. It also estimates how much of a player’s wagering will be returned to them by each game.

High scoring RTP games tend to return more to slot spinners than low RTP games, so you may want to think about concentrating on slots with an RTP score of 97% and higher.

