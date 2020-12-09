Top Stocks To Buy Today As Dow Drops Amid Stalled Stimulus Talks

getty

Although the COVID surge threatens to stall the economic recovery, vaccine news and stimulus optimism continued to send the indices higher before falling amid further delay of a stimulus. The Dow Jones fell 161 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 dropped 1% after closing above 3700 for the first time on Tuesday. The Nasdaq NDAQ meanwhile declined 2%. After the U.K. started its rollout of Pfizer’s PFE vaccine on Tuesday, combined with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s $916 billion stimulus package that could finally end stimulus talks, sentiment was largely optimistic on Wednesday. For investors looking to make the most of this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best long plays.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Berry Global Group is the first Top Buy of the day. The company is a major manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products, and has over 290 facilities across the world and more than 48,000 employees. Our AI systems rated Berry Global C in Technicals, A in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.31% to $53.49 on volume of 437,043 vs its 10-day price average of $54.04 and its 22-day price average of $53.57, and is up 12.56% for the year. Revenue was $11709.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $7869.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $1273.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $801.0M three years ago, EPS was $4.14 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.67 three years ago, and ROE was 30.13% in the last year compared to 40.51% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 9.95.

Simple Moving Average of Berry Global Group Inc stockcharts

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

D.R. Horton DHI is our next Top Buy for today. D.R. Horton has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002, and is considered one of the largest corporations in the U.S. in terms of revenue. Our AI systems rated the homebuilding giant B in Technicals, A in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed down 4.02% to $70.83 on volume of 3,484,355 vs its 10-day price average of $72.92 and its 22-day price average of $72.74, and is up 36.32% for the year. Revenue was $20311.1M in the last fiscal year compared to $16068.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $2938.9M in the last fiscal year compared to $2058.6M three years ago, EPS was $6.41 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.81 three years ago, and ROE was 21.24% in the last year compared to 17.3% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 8.89.

Simple Moving Average of D.R. Horton Inc stockcharts

Masco Corp (MAS)

Masco Corp MAS is our next Top Buy today. Masco is a manufacturer of products for home improvement and new home construction, and is a conglomerate of over 20 companies. Masco operates nearly 60 manufacturing facilities in the United States and over 20 in other parts of the world. Our AI systems rated Masco A in Technicals, B in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.95% to $52.13 on volume of 1,982,933 vs its 10-day price average of $53.08 and its 22-day price average of $54.14, and is up 9.24% for the year. Revenue grew by 3.88% in the last fiscal year and grew by 15.85% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 12.83% in the last fiscal year and grew by 21.04% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 69.42% in the last fiscal year and grew by 228.14% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $6707.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $6014.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $1076.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1003.0M three years ago, EPS was $3.23 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.67 three years ago, and ROE was 10523.08% in the last year compared to 1182.5% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 3.18% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 16.17.

Simple Moving Average of Masco Corp stockcharts

Oge Energy Corp (OGE)

Utilities company Oge Energy Corp OGE is our fourth Top Buy today. Oge is an electric utility company that serves over 843,000 customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas, including 1.5 million people in the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area. Our AI systems rated the company C in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.12% to $32.54 on volume of 826,890 vs its 10-day price average of $33.21 and its 22-day price average of $33.4, and is down 22.63% for the year. Operating Income grew by 0.49% in the last fiscal year. Revenue was $2231.6M in the last fiscal year compared to $2261.1M three years ago, Operating Income was $505.8M in the last fiscal year compared to $510.3M three years ago, EPS was $2.16 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.1 three years ago, and ROE was 10.65% in the last year compared to 16.97% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 3.95% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 14.22.

Simple Moving Average of Oge Energy Corp stockcharts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive ORLY is our final Top Buy today. A staple in the automotive parts industry, O’Reilly serves both professional auto service providers and do-it-yourself customers. Our AI systems rated O’Reilly Automotive C in Technicals, B in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.92% to $440.0 on volume of 580,820 vs its 10-day price average of $445.99 and its 22-day price average of $450.37, and is up 0.57% for the year. Revenue grew by 10.92% in the last fiscal year and grew by 25.41% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 21.11% in the last fiscal year and grew by 34.95% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 24.94% in the last fiscal year and grew by 76.31% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $10149.98M in the last fiscal year compared to $8977.73M three years ago, Operating Income was $1922.63M in the last fiscal year compared to $1725.4M three years ago, EPS was $17.88 in the last fiscal year compared to $12.67 three years ago, and ROE was 370.45% in the last year compared to 99.45% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 0.46% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 19.48.

Simple Moving Average of O’Reilly Automotive Inc stockcharts

