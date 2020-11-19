Top Stocks To Buy Today As Markets Fall For Third Consecutive Day

getty

The vaccine rally appears to be officially over. Although more positive vaccine data came in from Oxford and Astrazeneca somewhat capping losses, markets dropped again today for the third consecutive day. Markets sharply sold off towards close yesterday after New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced that schools will shut down again due to COVID cases. As COVID cases surge to record numbers, there are very real fears that the economic recovery could be stunted. Building on these fears was disappointing unemployment data showing that 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of Nov. 14, topping a Dow Jones estimate of 710,000. The Dow Jones dropped 93 points, or 0.32%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.14% and the Nasdaq NDAQ gained 0.4%. Travelers and UnitedHealth UNH fell more than 1% each to lead the Dow lower, and utilities and financials were the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500, falling 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Despite the market downturn the last three days, the indices have still performed strongly in November boosted by positive news around potential COVID vaccines. Small-caps especially have outperformed with the Russell 2000 hitting an intraday record high yesterday- despite the broader sell-off. For investors looking to make the most of this market, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best long plays.

Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Black Knight Inc is our first Top Buy of the day. The company provides very valuable technology, services, data, and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. Our AI systems rated the company C in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.79% to $94.04 on volume of 611,835 vs its 10-day price average of $93.29 and its 22-day price average of $92.18, and is up 46.87% for the year. Revenue grew by 1.64% in the last fiscal year and grew by 13.78% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 1.69% in the last fiscal year and grew by 9.82% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 107.6% in the last fiscal year and grew by 2.83% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $1177.2M in the last fiscal year compared to $1051.6M three years ago, Operating Income was $301.2M in the last fiscal year compared to $278.9M three years ago, EPS was $0.73 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.47 three years ago, and ROE was 5.9% in the last year compared to 13.94% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 11.39% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 41.19.

Price of Black Knight Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

CMC Materials, formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics, is our next Top Buy for today. Cmc Materials is at the forefront of the booming semiconductor industry, and is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. Our AI systems rated the company C in Technicals, B in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.99% to $141.76 on volume of 295,605 vs its 10-day price average of $152.21 and its 22-day price average of $150.1, and is down 2.42% for the year. Revenue was $1116.27M in the last fiscal year compared to $590.12M three years ago, Operating Income was $231.15M in the last fiscal year compared to $163.98M three years ago, EPS was $4.83 in the last fiscal year compared to $4.19 three years ago, and ROE was 13.9% in the last year, and compares to 17.44% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 19.61.

Price of CMC Materials Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW)

Lowe’s is our next Top Buy of the day. Although Lowe’s LOW most recent earnings report underwhelmed. It is just behind Home Depot HD as the second largest home improvement retailer in the US, and has performed strongly this year. Our AI systems have rated Lowe’s C in Technicals, A in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 8.21% to $146.74 on volume of 18,028,611 vs its 10-day price average of $159.06 and its 22-day price average of $163.28, and is up 23.98% for the year. Revenue grew by 11.43% in the last fiscal year and grew by 17.16% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 32.68% in the last fiscal year and grew by 32.54% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 36.66% in the last fiscal year and grew by 83.44% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $72148.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $68619.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $6579.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $6586.0M three years ago, EPS was $5.49 in the last fiscal year compared to $4.09 three years ago, and ROE was 152.46% in the last year compared to 56.02% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 17.47.

Price of Lowe’s Cos Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC)

Massachusetts based Provident Bancorp is our fourth Top Buy of the day. The regional New England bank has been rated A in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value by our AI systems. The stock closed down 1.52% to $9.7 on volume of 45,542 vs its 10-day price average of $9.39 and its 22-day price average of $9.0, and is down 21.58% for the year. Revenue grew by 13.48% in the last fiscal year and grew by 22.47% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 9.16% in the last fiscal year and grew by 7.14% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 36.23% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $42.18M in the last fiscal year compared to $39.08M three years ago, Operating Income was $15.35M in the last fiscal year compared to $15.64M three years ago, EPS was $0.6 in the last fiscal year compared to $0.43 three years ago, and ROE was 6.06% in the last year compared to 7.04% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 4.49% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 15.4.

Price of Provident Bancorp Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Paypal PYPL is our final Top Buy of the day. The payment processor and online money transfer platform continues to innovate and revolutionize the fintech space, and act as an alternative to traditional banking. Most notably, Paypal has made waves as of late for its increased adoption and embracement of cryptocurrencies. Our AI systems rated Paypal C in Technicals, A in Growth, A in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.13% to $190.12 on volume of 8,074,765 vs its 10-day price average of $191.98 and its 22-day price average of $194.31, and is up 71.67% for the year. Revenue grew by 14.22% in the last fiscal year and grew by 55.03% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 15.16% in the last fiscal year and grew by 46.24% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 28.0% in the last fiscal year and grew by 80.25% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $17772.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $13094.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $2790.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $2197.0M three years ago, EPS was $2.07 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.47 three years ago, and ROE was 15.22% in the last year compared to 11.69% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 13.73% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 44.87.

Price of Paypal Holdings Inc compared to its Simple Moving Average YCharts

