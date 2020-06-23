Top Stocks To Short As Markets Rebound Ignores Disappointing Monday

Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 have been surging since this morning

Markets were skittish overnight, with China and US trade war rumors swirling at a dizzying pace. But this morning, stock markets had digested all they needed to, and are currently surging higher. The Nasdaq broke the 10,000 mark rather easily and looks to close at a new all-time high, while the Dow and S&P 500 are only a handful of percentage points away from doing the same. If you think that markets have possibly run too far and are looking to hedge your portfolio, our deep learning algorithms have used Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) technology to identify several Top Shorts today.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc (AGLE)

First on the list is Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company designing and developing innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases. Our AI systems have identified factor scores of D in Technical, C in Momentum Volatility, and D in Quality Value for the stock that has popped higher recently, providing a great entry point to short the stock. The stock is up 42.39% for the year already. As for the financials, EPS grew by 1.24% in the last fiscal year but was still negative $(2.45), getting worse from the $(1.8) three years ago. Revenue was $5.21M three years ago. Operating Income was $(80.33)M in the last fiscal year compared to $(27.68)M three years ago. ROE was (122.7%) in the last year also getting worse from the (48.1%) three years ago.

Price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics compared to its Simple Moving Average

YCharts

Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp is another Top Short today, as the stock has gained 21.66% for the year already. The company is another clinical stage biopharmaceutical focusing on leveraging the power of the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Our deep learning algorithms have identified factor scores of F in Technical, C in Momentum Volatility, and F in Quality Value for the stock. Revenue grew by 14.61% in the last fiscal year to $35.22M, a growth of 12244.03% over the last three fiscal years. However, that three-year growth was from a very low level of $0.33M. Operating Income also grew by 17.22% in the last fiscal year but was negative $(118.87)M, compared to $(93.22)M three years ago. EPS grew by 17.59% to a still-negative $(2.16) in the last fiscal year, and grew by 1.66% over the last three fiscal years from $(1.81). ROE was a terrible (427.7%) in the last year compared to (65.9%) three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow 16.45% over the next 12 months.

Price of Dynavax Technologies compared to its Simple Moving Average

YCharts

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies has had an impressive rally lately, but our AI algorithms thinks this is an opportune time to get short the stock. The company is a late stage clinical biopharmaceutical focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform. Factor scores of D in Technical, D in Momentum Volatility, and D in Quality Value do not bode well for the company, yet the stock is up 149.32% for the year. As for the financials, revenue grew by 11.22% to $8.07M over the last three fiscal years from $7.26M. EPS grew by 14.22% in the last fiscal year but was still negative at $(2.57), growing by 95.66% over the last three fiscal years from negative $(51.78). Operating Income was not much better at $(46.82)M in the last fiscal year, compared to $(26.03)M three years ago. ROE was (177.4%) in the last year. Given the surge in price, this is a great price to take your short positions to set up for the next leg lower at least according to our deep learning data.

Price of Liquidia Technologies compared to its Simple Moving Average

YCharts

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Phasebio Pharmaceutic is another Top Short today with factor scores of rated F in Technical, C in Momentum Volatility, and F in Quality Value. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. However, the long-term downtrend in the stock price looks to continue after the stock has already lost 12.61% for the year. EPS did grow by 88.1% over the last three fiscal years but was negative $(1.43), better than the negative $(13.78) recorded three years ago. Revenue was $2.36M in the last fiscal year. Operating Income was $(39.74)M in the last fiscal year, in comparison to $(8.54)M three years ago. ROE was (70.8%) in the last year.

Price of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc Compared to its Simple Moving Average

YCharts

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL)

Our final Top Short today is Seelos Therapeutics Inc, a small cap biotechnology company that has seen an uptick in the short-term after a long-term downtrend in price. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 11.85%, but that should be viewed as an opportunistic time to short rather than re-establishing a leg higher. The company is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry, and its products include SLS-002 which is an intranasal racemic ketamine for patients with suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder. However, our deep learning algorithms have assigned factor scores of D in Technical, D in Momentum Volatility, and D in Quality Value to the company. As for the financials, operating income grew by 9.49% in the last fiscal year but was negative $(27.75)M. This compares to operating income of negative $(10.67)M three years ago. EPS grew by 69.44% in the last fiscal year, but was also negative $(2.52), a discouraging sign given that three years ago EPS was $0.81. Revenue was just $0.38M in the last fiscal year. A major red flag for the company was ROE, which came in at (570.8%) three years ago. Look for the downside to continue in the stock.

