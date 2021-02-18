Top Stocks To Short Today Amid Weak Walmart Data And Jobless Numbers

getty

Thanks to a gloomy forecast from Walmart WMT , a sharp rotation out of tech, and jobless claims that came in at their worst levels in a month, the major indices tanked on Thursday. Jobless claims came in at 861,000 compared to the estimated 773,000, Walmart plummeted by 6% after its fourth-quarter earnings disappointed coupled with sales growth projected to slow in 2021, and growth stocks such as Apple AAPL and Tesla TSLA continued their weekly sell-off. The Dow fell 250 points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq NDAQ slipped by 1.2%. The deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.

Liberty Media Braves Group (BATRK)

Liberty Media Braves Group is our first Top Short for the second day in a row. The company is a mass media and entertainment group, and has three divisions and ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the MLB’s Atlanta Braves. Our AI systems rated the media conglomerate D in Technicals, D in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and F in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.14% to $27.96 on volume of 101,491 vs its 10-day price average of $28.53 and its 22-day price average of $27.35, and is up 10.65% for the year. Revenue was $476.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $386.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $(39.0)M in the last fiscal year compared to $(113.0)M three years ago, EPS was $(1.51) in the last fiscal year compared to $(0.51) three years ago, and ROE was (18.87%) in the last year compared to (6.29%) three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is also expected to grow by 125.78% over the next 12 months.

Simple moving average of Liberty Media Braves Group (BATRK) Stock charts

Mosaic Co (MOS)

Our second Top Short for the second day in a row is Mosaic Co. Mosaic is a mining and materials company, and is the largest producer of potash and phosphate fertilizer in the entire U.S. Our AI systems rated the company D in Technicals, F in Growth, F in Low Volatility Momentum, and F in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.72% to $30.43 on volume of 5,688,154 vs its 10-day price average of $28.59 and its 22-day price average of $28.11, and is up 28.56% for the year. Revenue was $8681.7M in the last fiscal year compared to $9587.3M three years ago, Operating Income was $412.9M in the last fiscal year compared to $1011.2M three years ago, EPS was $1.75 in the last fiscal year compared to $1.22 three years ago, and ROE was 6.96% in the last year compared to 4.64% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 15.45.

Simple moving average of Mosaic Co (MOS) Stock charts

Greenbrier Cos Inc (The) (GBX)

Greenbrier Cos Inc is today’s next Top Short. Greenbrier Cos is heavily involved in the railroad industry, and builds, leases, repairs, supplies, and manages railcars in North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. Our AI systems rated the company D in Technicals, F in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.61% to $45.76 on volume of 250,219 vs its 10-day price average of $42.85 and its 22-day price average of $39.52, and is up 30.15% for the year. Revenue was $2792.19M in the last fiscal year compared to $2519.46M three years ago, Operating Income was $148.43M in the last fiscal year compared to $208.62M three years ago, EPS was $1.46 in the last fiscal year compared to $4.68 three years ago, and ROE was 5.88% in the last year compared to 13.09% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 9.66% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 67.72.

Simple moving average of Greenbrier Cos Inc (The) (GBX) Stock charts

Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp SGMS is once again on our list of Top Shorts. Scientific Games provides gambling products and services to lottery and gambling organizations globally. Our AI systems rated the company A in Technicals, D in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and F in Quality Value. The stock closed down 2.09% to $47.71 on volume of 618,305 vs its 10-day price average of $46.32 and its 22-day price average of $44.43, and is up 20.88% for the year. Revenue was $3400.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $3084.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $583.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $440.0M three years ago, and EPS was $(1.4) in the last fiscal year compared to $(2.72) three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is also expected to grow by 12.45% over the next 12 months.

Simple moving average of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Stock charts

Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Computing company Western Digital WDC is our final Top Short today. Western Digital is best known for designing, manufacturing, and selling data technology products such as storage devices, data center systems, and cloud storage services. Out AI systems rated the company F in Technicals, D in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and F in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.96% to $67.3 on volume of 6,015,188 vs its 10-day price average of $62.44 and its 22-day price average of $57.49, and is up 28.85% for the year. Operating Income grew by 65.22% in the last fiscal year, while EPS grew by -165.94% in the last fiscal year. Revenue was $16736.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $20647.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $368.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $3830.0M three years ago, EPS was $(0.84) in the last fiscal year compared to $2.2 three years ago, and ROE was (2.56%) in the last year compared to 5.88% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 8.58% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 14.32.

Simple moving average of Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock charts

