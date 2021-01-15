Top Stocks To Short Today As Markets Fall Despite Strong Bank Earnings

getty

Stocks fell to close out the week despite the release of President-elect Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and despite strong earnings from big banks like JPMorgan Chase JPM , Citigroup C , and Wells Fargo WFC . The Dow slid by 129 points or 0.4%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq NDAQ remained flat. President-elect Joe Biden revealed his stimulus plan last night. Although Biden’s plan calls for increasing additional federal unemployment payments to $400 per week and extending them through September, increasing direct payments to many Americans to $1,400, and increasing local and state aid, there are concerns that the market anticipated this and priced it in already. Meanwhile, jobless claims hit their worst level since August, and the U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales fell 0.7% in December compared to the consensus estimate of sales remaining flat. With all of this news, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Shorts. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best short plays.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONK)

Liberty Media Formula One FWONK is our first Top Short today. The company, which also has interests with Sirius XM Radio SIRI and the MLB’s Atlanta Braves, owns iconic global motorsports franchise Formula One. Our AI systems rated the media conglomerate C in Technicals, F in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and D in Quality Value. The stock closed 0.76% to $39.91 on volume of 1,005,511 vs its 10-day price average of $40.86 and its 22-day price average of $41.45, and is down 2.35% for the year. Revenue was $2022.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1783.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $(35.0)M in the last fiscal year compared to $(40.0)M three years ago, EPS was $(1.34) in the last fiscal year compared to $1.1 three years ago, and ROE was (5.76%) in the last year compared to 7.39% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is also expected to grow by 82.14% over the next 12 months.

Simple Moving Average of Liberty Media Formula One stockcharts

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is our second Top Short today. The Ohio-based Goodyear is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, and provides tires for any vehicle you could think of ranging from automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, motorcycles, SUVs, race cars, airplanes, farm equipment and heavy earth-mover machinery. Our AI systems rated Goodyear D in Technicals, C in Growth, D in Low Volatility Momentum, and C in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.63% to $11.85 on volume of 2,203,608 vs its 10-day price average of $11.16 and its 22-day price average of $10.79, and is up 16.52% for the year. Revenue was $14745.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $15377.0M three years ago Operating Income was $703.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1393.0M three years ago, EPS was $(1.33) in the last fiscal year compared to $1.37 three years ago, and ROE was (6.18%) in the last year compared to 7.62% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 13.25% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 19.69.

Simple Moving Average of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stockcharts

Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Nordstrom Inc JWN is our next Top Short today. Nordstrom has been a large department store and retailer for over a century, but has fallen on hard times thanks to changing shopping trends and the pandemic. As of 2020, Nordstrom operates 100 stores in 40 U.S. states, and three Canadian provinces. Nordstrom used to have a flagship store in Puerto Rico, but it was forced to close it thanks to the pandemic. Our AI systems rated Nordstrom Inc C in Technicals, D in Growth, F in Low Volatility Momentum, and D in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.17% to $38.02 on volume of 11,835,635 vs its 10-day price average of $34.2 and its 22-day price average of $32.22, and is up 25.35% for the year. Revenue was $15524.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $15478.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $816.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $926.0M three years ago, EPS was $3.18 in the last fiscal year compared to $2.59 three years ago, and ROE was 53.56% in the last year compared to 47.32% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 23.5% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 48.46.

Simple Moving Average of Nordstrom Inc stockcharts

Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp KIM is our fourth Top Short. Kimco Realty Corp is a REIT that invests in shopping centers. The company owned interests in approximately 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets across the major metro areas in the U.S.. Our AI systems rated the REIT D in Technicals, D in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and D in Quality Value. The stock closed up 2.95% to $16.39 on volume of 4,170,197 vs its 10-day price average of $15.26 and its 22-day price average of $14.94, and is up 14.38% for the year. EPS grew by 152.35% in the last fiscal year and grew by 132.03% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $1158.88M in the last fiscal year compared to $1200.83M three years ago, Operating Income was $449.71M in the last fiscal year compared to $410.31M three years ago, EPS was $0.8 in the last fiscal year compared to $0.87 three years ago, and ROE was 7.97% in the last year compared to 7.97% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 2.15% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 19.17.

Simple Moving Average of Kimco Realty Corp stockcharts

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

TripAdvisor TRIP is our final Top Short of the day. The company is an online travel company that operates both a website and mobile app with user-generated content and ratings. Its platform also offers online hotel reservations and bookings for transportation, lodging, travel experiences, and restaurants. Our AI systems rated TripAdvisor D in Technicals, F in Growth, C in Low Volatility Momentum, and F in Quality Value. The stock closed up 1.58% to $34.74 on volume of 1,882,022 vs its 10-day price average of $32.52 and its 22-day price average of $29.49, and is up 22.71% for the year. Revenue was $1560.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $1556.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $189.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $124.0M three years ago, EPS was $0.89 in the last fiscal year compared to $(0.14) three years ago, and ROE was 9.57% in the last year compared to (1.33%) three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 36.14% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 271.19.

Simple Moving Average of TripAdvisor Inc stockcharts

