Totally Under Control: A Movie Chronicling The US Covid-19 Tragedy

Americans have been waiting for an explanation of the US government’s response to Covid-19 and the documentary, Totally Under Control released by NEON is the first sober assessment that opens the door into the chaos of the pandemic. As someone who doesn’t normally write movie reviews but with 20 years of experience as a healthcare research analyst writing about pandemic preparedness and the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat pandemics, I must start by saying that this is a must-see movie filled with deadly irony . Simply stated, my sense of detachment faded as I viewed the unfolding denial, deception and disarray with which our government responded to the greatest health challenge we have faced in one hundred years.

Dir: Alex Gibney Ophelia Harutyunyan Suzanne Hillinger Official poster for Totally Under Control.

As the movie begins, we are instantly introduced to how painstaking a process it is to even film a movie during a plague. It is a jolting reminder to the viewer that every part of our daily life has permanently changed from work, to home, to even how we are able to see this movie. The immediate question arises, how was this able to happen? The movie answers this question through a painstaking chronicle of what the Trump administration knew about the coronavirus and most importantly when they knew it.

It highlights January 20th as a critical day on which the viral infections simultaneously began in Seattle and Seoul and were handled differently. The painful paradox was that the US had planned for what was exactly about to take place in an exercise called Crimson Contagion involving the spread of a virus that had been run in late 2019. And the outbreak unfolded in “eerily similar” ways to the playbook derived from the prior exercise. The US government leadership failed to implement what was already known replete with a lack of urgency and a complete breakdown in any kind of take-charge approach, all the way up to the White House.

The movie gets its title from a CNBC interview in Davos, where President Trump’s answer to a question of how things are going is a flippant, “totally under control.” His remark stands in contrast to unmistakable warning signs detailed in a follow up scene by the former Director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, BARDA, Dr. Rick Bright. Dr. Bright explains that in the initial coronavirus meetings he was met with a White House mantra espoused by and frequently cited by his boss, Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex M. Azar that “We in the Government are not the solution, we are the problem.” Still experts like Dr. Bright persisted with cautions of how critical shortages in basic Personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to be worked out with the private sector immediately but were only met with accusations of alarmism. Dr. Bright went even further advocating for the need for an immediate $10 billion to purchase available PPE supplies and begin development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. The response was ridicule and derision. In retrospect, that $10 billion could have saved trillions of dollars and saved tens of thousands of lives.

The result was predictable and painful. State governments were forced to bid against each other to procure necessary supplies and were outbid by the federal government which then forced them to compliment the president before they could receive an allotment of protective gear or ventilators. The movie shows a chilling clip of the governor of California personally and publicly “thanking” President Trump, allegedly a requirement he had to agree to get the people of his state the help they needed.

Just when it appears incompetence in the movie has reached its apex, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law who has no qualification or experience in public health or material sourcing, is introduced as the new executive in charge of acquiring the masks, gloves and gowns to protect hospital workers from becoming infected by their patients. Instead of calling on experts from industry, the scientific community and government, Kushner recruited a team of 10 young volunteer interns with no experience in procuring supplies for the government. They were told they would work seven days a week, with no pay, to meet this critical demand. They met en mass with a few ad hoc government officials in a large room and were briefed on the critical nature of their mission. Then the officials left, and the new interns realized they were it. No one even told them what payment terms the U.S. government was willing to offer or who to contact. After signing non-disclosure agreements, they were left on their own, using personal cellular phones to conduct important international business. Predictably, they were unable to make any real progress. And when the shortages became critical, the previous administration and the affected states where blamed for these shortcomings.

That a global C0vid-19 pandemic was unavoidable is unfortunate, but self-evident. The way the Trump administration responded according to the movie should sadden even the most partisan viewers. Through vignettes interspersed in the movie, we see that before Covid-19, the world looked at the U.S. as a country that could solve problems. Yet we didn’t just complicate the challenge, our incompetent response aggravated it, and not just for ourselves but for the world at large. By advocating stances like “Covid-19 is just like flu” that “it will magically disappear in April, and “ Covid-19 is just a hoax perpetrated by the Democratic party,” the U.S. wrote a chapter in American history that has become the low point in American prestige and will long continue to affect our relations with every other country globally.

Viewers are finally left with the disquieting question of, “what happens next?” And as if to reinforce the answer, and the movie’s central theme, it ends with a simple slide stating that on the day the movie was completed, President Trump announced that he had been infected with Covid-19. This ironic reminder underscores the film’s message that we are destined for more of the same unless we change our approach to dealing with Covid-19.

Source