Treasury Issues Guidance On Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral; Effect On Social Security Unclear

In a late Friday press release, the Treasury Department issued long awaited guidance on President Trump’s payroll tax holiday memorandum from August 8. The notice from Treasury allows, but does not force, employers to postpone payroll taxes for the period starting September 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020. Employers would then be required to remit the deferred taxes between January 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021.

Following the directive in Trump’s memo, the payroll tax holiday only applies to individuals with wages below a bi-weekly threshold of $4,000, which translates to an annualized salary of below $104,000 a year (there are 26 pay bi-weekly pay periods each year.

Employers have been waiting for weeks for the Treasury Department to issue guidance. According to Bloomberg, the notice was delayed due to differences between the White House and the Treasury Department over who should be required to repay the deferred taxes. The White House was lobbying for employers to be responsible for paying back the 6.2 percent Social Security tax. In the notice issued by the Treasury Department, the employers are responsible for withholding and paying the tax; however, the Treasury’s note included a sentence saying that, “if necessary, the Affected Taxpayer may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total Applicable Taxes from the employee.”

Moreover, it appears as if the Treasury is encouraging “employers to not withhold now through 12/31, and then double withhold from 1/1 to 4/30,” according to Joe Bishop-Henchman, Vice President of Tax Policy at the National Taxpayer Union Foundation. While the guidance from Treasury is welcome, it is non-binding and employers will need to decide whether to opt-in. Many companies are expected to opt out of participating to avoid dealing with the complexity of implementing a payroll tax deferral and saddling employees with large tax bills next year.

Many large companies, such as Walmart WMT , have been waiting for guidance from the Treasury Department before deciding how to proceed. Many industry groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed skepticism about Trump’s executive action and have opposed it. “Under current law, the E.O. creates a substantial tax liability for employees at the end of the deferral period,” the Chamber wrote in a letter to Congress and Treasury. “Without congressional action to forgive this liability, it threatens to impose serious hardships on employees who will face a large tax bill as a result of deferral.” Or as Seth Hanlon of the Center for American Progress put it, “it’s really, really hard to see why employers would choose to participate in this mess, except if they have some political reason to do so. All it does is create risk, hassle, and uncertainty for them.”

