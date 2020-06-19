Trump Administration Will Disclose Most Businesses That Got PPP Coronavirus Relief Loans—But Not All Of Them

TOPLINE

After weeks of complaints from Democrats calling for more transparency, the Small Business Administration announced Friday it will release the names of businesses that received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to help small businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic—except for those that got loans of more than $10 million or less than $150,000.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the … [+] press briefing room of the White House on March 25, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

KEY FACTS

The SBA said it will release the business names, addresses, NAICS codes, ZIP codes, business type, demographic data, non-profit information, jobs supported, and loan amount ranges for borrowers that received between $150,000 and $10 million in PPP loans. The agency won’t release individual names of businesses that got less than $150,000 and instead will release aggregated numbers by ZIP code, industry, business type and other demographic information for loans below $150,000. The SBA also won’t release the names of businesses that got over $10 million, which would include Ruth’s Hospitality Group, the owner of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which returned a $20 million loan in April after backlash. In total, the SBA says it will release the names of 75% of the borrowers who got PPP loans.

Crucial quote

“We are striking the appropriate balance of providing public transparency, while protecting the payroll and personal income information of small businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Key background

Democrats and some Republicans have been pushing for more transparency for weeks after several large public companies revealed they received relief funds intended for small businesses. A number of them, including Shake Shack and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, ended up returning their loans after public outrage. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin balked at the idea earlier this week, citing concerns about releasing “proprietary information” of sole proprietors and small businesses.

