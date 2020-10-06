Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Covid-19

Topline
Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, joining dozens of other White House staffers, campaign workers and Republican politicians who have contracted the disease in the past week.
Key Facts
Miller was a part of Trump’s unmasked debate preparation meeting last Monday, with others like Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Bill Stepien and Chris Christie also testing positive in the past week.
In a statement, Miller claimed he’d been working remotely for the past five days and had tested positive every day up until yesterday, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.
Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray, as well as several White House press staffers were also announced on Tuesday to have tested positive along with Miller.
Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson and Miller’s wife, was one of the earliest positive cases of the coronavirus within the White House back in May.
Along with the president himself, several members of the GOP and White House staff have tested positive amid an outbreak in the White House, many stemming from an event held in the Rose Garden on September 26 to announce the nomination to the Supreme Court of Amy Coney Barrett.
Criticism has been swift not just over the lack of transparency over the outbreak and the president’s health and treatment, but also over the refusal to strengthen safety protocols and perform contact tracing.
Key Background
Throughout the pandemic, Trump and his aides have flouted safety protocols to keep Covid-19 at bay, including social distancing and wearing masks. The debate prep was done indoors without masks and the Rose Garden event hosted dozens with no space between people. The health status of the president remains unclear after his release from Walter Reed hospital on Monday.
