Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive For Covid-19

Topline

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, joining dozens of other White House staffers, campaign workers and Republican politicians who have contracted the disease in the past week.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller is interviewed on FOX … [+] News outside the West Wing of the White House August 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Miller said that if Democrats are elected to Congress and the White House in November then all cities will defund their police departments and be turned over to violent criminals. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images

Key Facts

Miller was a part of Trump’s unmasked debate preparation meeting last Monday, with others like Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Bill Stepien and Chris Christie also testing positive in the past week. In a statement, Miller claimed he’d been working remotely for the past five days and had tested positive every day up until yesterday, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta. Coast Guard Admiral Charles Ray, as well as several White House press staffers were also announced on Tuesday to have tested positive along with Miller. Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson and Miller’s wife, was one of the earliest positive cases of the coronavirus within the White House back in May. Along with the president himself, several members of the GOP and White House staff have tested positive amid an outbreak in the White House, many stemming from an event held in the Rose Garden on September 26 to announce the nomination to the Supreme Court of Amy Coney Barrett. Criticism has been swift not just over the lack of transparency over the outbreak and the president’s health and treatment, but also over the refusal to strengthen safety protocols and perform contact tracing.

Key Background

Throughout the pandemic, Trump and his aides have flouted safety protocols to keep Covid-19 at bay, including social distancing and wearing masks. The debate prep was done indoors without masks and the Rose Garden event hosted dozens with no space between people. The health status of the president remains unclear after his release from Walter Reed hospital on Monday.

