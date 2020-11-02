Trump Hints At Firing Fauci After Election

Topline

All pretense of Donald Trump getting along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has advised six presidents in his nearly four decade tenure as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is gone after the president hinted that he may fire the long-serving official after the November 3 election at a rally Sunday.

Trump has hinted at firing Fauci after the election The Washington Post via Getty Images

Key Facts

At a packed Florida rally late Sunday night, the president’s fifth in as many states that day, Trump told supporters chanting “fire Fauci” to “wait until a little bit after the election,” hinting that he would soon fire the long-serving official. Trump continued, telling the crowd, many of whom were not wearing masks, that Fauci is a “nice guy but he’s been wrong a lot.” Trump’s comments are yet another sign of the growing tensions between an administration that has consistently undermined public health advice when managing the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, and a candid official unafraid to call it out. The president’s comments come shortly after Fauci brazenly criticised the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic in an interview with the Washington Post, and praised the Biden campaign for taking it more “seriously from a public health perspective” as opposed to Trump’s economy-based approach.

Key Background

Fauci and Trump have butted heads countless times over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, for which Fauci is supposed to be a leading member. Fauci has ruffled feathers repeatedly by calling out falsehoods and misinformation coming from the White House, including claims that the pandemic is going to end quickly (it’s not), and last week revealed that Trump had not attending the Covid-19 task force in months. In the Washington Post interview, Fauci said the U.S. needed to make an “abrupt change” in its Covid-19 approach, and questioned the White House’s reliance on Scott Atlas, who is an expert in neuroradiology and not infectious diseases, as an advisor for the pandemic response. The White House’s response was scathing, accusing Fauci of unacceptable behaviour, breaching behavioral norms and playing politics mere days before an election.

What We Don’t Know

This could all just be campaign bluster. Trump has hinted at firing Fauci before, calling him a “disaster” and saying he would fire him if it wouldn’t get so much negative press.

Chief Critic

The Trump administration mounted a swift and savage defense after Fauci criticised the White House’s pandemic approach in the interview with the Washington Post. Spokesperson Judd Deere said Fauci’s behavior was “exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp.” He said it was “unacceptable” for a man in Fauci’s position to break with all norms and “play politics” three days before an election.

Further Reading

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after election (CNN)

Fauci: U.S. Could Not ‘Be Positioned More Poorly’ For Winter And Coronavirus (Forbes)

‘A whole lot of hurt’: Fauci warns of covid-19 surge, offers blunt assessment of Trump’s response (Washington Post)

White House Lists’ Ending’ Covid-19 Pandemic As Trump Accomplishment (Forbes)

Dr. Fauci: Not Being Transparent About Covid-19 Because ‘You Don’t Want To Alarm People’ Is ‘Totally Nonsense (Forbes)

Full coverage and live updates on the Coronavirus

Source