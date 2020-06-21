Trump Says He Wants To Punish Flag Burning With A Year In Prison

TOPLINE

At his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, President Trump said he wants to make flag burning a crime, punishable by one year in prison.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – JUNE 20: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK … [+] Center, June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is holding his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center today while infection rates in the state of Oklahoma continue to rise. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

Trump has stuck to a firm message of “law and order” throughout the period civil unrest that resulted from George Floyd’s death, sending in the national guard to quell protests and threatening to deploy the military. As part of this message, Trump has also come down hard on flag burning, which he sees as an epidemic at protests, asking the Supreme Court earlier this month to reconsider Texas v. Johnson, a landmark 1989 ruling that made flag burning constitutionally protected speech. “We have a different court and I think that it’s time that we review that again. Because when I see flags being burned — they wanted to crawl up flag poles in Washington and try and burn flags but we stopped them,” Trump reportedly told Governors on a phone call. At his Tulsa rally, Trump went into further specifics, calling on the senators in attendance, Sens. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.), to propose legislation criminalizing flag burning, with jail time as a penalty. “We ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year. One year,” Trump said, claiming that he’s “a big believer in freedom of speech,” but calling flag burning “desecration.”

Key Quote

Trump cited an incident at a protest in Portland as the inspiration for his proposal. “Two days ago, leftist protesters in Portland, Oregon ripped down a statue of George Washington and wrapped in an American flag, and set the American flag on fire,” Trump said to raucous boos from the crowd. “Democrat, all Democrat. Everything I tell you is Democrat,” he added.

Chief Critic

Twitter users were quick to note the unconstitutionality of Trump’s proposal. “Someone should tell Trump that they once tried to have a law that criminalized flag burning but the Supreme Court struck it down in a decision that Justice Scalia joined,” historian Kevin Kruse noted.

What To Look For

Trump would likely need to appoint several new justices to even get a flag burning case considered, as the Roberts Court strongly opposes such an interpretation of the constitution. Even still, it might be difficult for Trump to find judges assured to rule his way; just this week, Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch broke from the conservative bloc and the Trump administration to vote in favor of upholding LGBTQ protections. As journalist Yashar Ali noted, Trump could also propose a constitutional amendment. But that is an even taller task, requiring votes from two-thirds majorities of both houses of congress or from two-thirds of state legislatures.

Source