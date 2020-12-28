Trump Signs Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump has signed the stimulus package—with $600 stimulus checks.

Here’s what you need to know.

Trump has signed the new $900 billion stimulus package and averted a federal government shutdown on Tuesday. Before Christmas, Trump indicated that he might not sign the new stimulus package that Congress passed earlier this month in response to the Covid-19 pandemic because the planned $600 stimulus checks were “ridiculously low.” This led to concern among millions of Americans and members of Congress alike who were hoping for stimulus relief, including second stimulus checks, unemployment insurance and small business loans, among other financial support. Trump tweeted earlier today that there was positive news coming on the Covid relief bill. “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!”

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in a statement. “I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill. I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more.”

By Trump signing this stimulus package, this may impact your wallet in several ways, including:

Stimulus Checks: The new stimulus package will provide a one-time stimulus check of $600 for each eligible individual based on the same income limitations for the first stimulus check, which is a 2019 income less than $75,000 for each individual and $150,000 for each married or joint filer. Eligible dependents 16 and younger can qualify for $600, while married and joint filers can get $1,200. Trump advocated for $2,000 stimulus checks, and has previously said he wanted large stimulus checks for the American people. Previously, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that stimulus checks could be sent within days, although it’s unclear if that schedule still holds and payments would be delayed until early next year.

The new stimulus package also will include $300 a week for enhanced unemployment insurance for a total of 11 weeks, or $3,300 for each individual. Eviction Protection: The stimulus package also includes $25 billion of eviction protection to protect vulnerable Americans who are at risk of losing their home.

The stimulus package also includes $25 billion of eviction protection to protect vulnerable Americans who are at risk of losing their home. Additional Benefits: The stimulus package also includes education funding and vaccine distribution funding, among other benefits.

The stimulus package also includes education funding and vaccine distribution funding, among other benefits. What’s Missing: Student loan relief is not included in the new stimulus package. This include any proposals to cancel student loans. Trump postponed federal student loan payments through January 31, 2021, but that student loan relief will expire then, unless Congress extends through legislation or the president extends through executive action.

Unemployment Insurance: Impact

By signing the stimulus bill today before midnight, Trump ensured that recipients of enhanced unemployment insurance got an extra $300. Why? The stimulus bill provides for for 11 weeks of unemployment benefits through March 14, 2021. Benefit weeks begin on a Sunday, so if Trump signed the stimulus bill tomorrow, for example, unemployment benefits wouldn’t start until next Sunday. However, unemployment benefits would still end on March 14, 2021, which means recipients could have lost $300 in benefits and only received 10 weeks of unemployment benefits. That would have limited the amount of total unemployment insurance to $3,000, rather than the anticipated $3,300 for each individual recipient.

