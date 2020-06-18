Trust, Transformation And Working At The Speed Of Need: An Interview With Vala Afshar

Vala Afshar

Vala Afshar is currently Chief Digital Evangelist at enterprise tech behemoth Salesforce, but in reality he’s so much more. One of the most influential voices in digital transformation, customer service, marketing, digital commerce and the business side of social media, Vala’s background and “personal transformation” story starting as an Iranian refugee to someone who has access to some of the most powerful voices in the global C-suite is as inspirational as it is transformational

In addition to Vala’s responsibilities at Salesforce he has carefully crafted and cultivated a high quality audience in the hundreds of thousands in places like Twitter and through co-hosting his weekly video show DisrupTV. Vala’s recent writings and interviews with professionals explore the timely topic of “The Next Normal” or doing business in a COVID-19 world as disruption is accelerated. Vala and I recently got to chat about the future of business in a COVID-19 context, how he’s cultivated a valuable business audience and much more.

David Armano: Let’s start with the state of the world—we’re “crisis hopping” as we move toward this next normal and the future is anyone’s guess. As someone who has a natural eye toward the future, where do you see some of these massive shifts leading us?

Vala Afshar: We are faced with significant crisis layers that are impacting our society and economy unlike any other time in history. A health crisis in the US that has caused over 115,000 deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020. An economic crisis of 40 million US workers that have filed for unemployment benefits in the last few months – this translates to all of us now personally know family members and friends who are now without work. A race crisis that is deeply emotional and troubling. An environmental crisis where we have to feed more than two billion more people, ten billion in total, by the end of this decade. I am ashamed of what is happening, but as a first generation immigrant, I know we can and must do better. The wars of the future will be over water and food scarcity. Lastly, we have a global leadership crisis where there is divisiveness, dishonesty, uninformed decision making and unnecessarily dangerous rhetoric.

We have to be more informed. We have to exercise better judgement. And we must be more kind, forgiving and inclusive. We are facing a trust deficit today. For individuals and businesses to be successful in the ‘next normal’ we must all adopt Trust as our number one core value. Trust is character (integrity and benevolence) and competence (reliability and capability). Trust will define your culture and your culture is your brand. We must do better, together. The shift will be a revolution towards radical transparency, kindness, generosity, equality and most important trustworthiness.

David Armano: OK, now that we’ve talked about the potential future let’s shift to your past. You have a compelling story starting as an Iranian Refugee and the unique experience of spending nearly 20 years at the same organization before finding your way to Salesforce. What did these life experiences teach you that you currently apply to what you do today?

Vala Afshar: My parents, sister and I immigrated to the United States as refugees. My mother and father worked two jobs, seven days a week for over 25 years in order to give us a fighting chance. The lessons learned along the way was that if you work hard, value education, and practice optimism, there is nothing that can stop you from achieving your goals. For some however, the struggle is more and harder than it is for others. I joined Salesforce because as a customer for twelve years – my company and I selected Salesforce in 2003 for both Sales and Service CRM platforms – I felt no other company worked as hard to ensure our success. I also loved the soul and spirit of Salesforce. We have four core values – trust, customer success, innovation and equality – and these core values define our collective behaviors and actions. We believe that values create value.

We also believe that business is the greatest platform for change. I have a strong sense of belonging since I joined Salesforce in 2015. I love the people that I work with and the customers, partners and communities that I serve. You are not a team because you work together. You are a team because you trust, care and respect each other. In my 25 year career, I have never felt more joy than I do now. I also know that I have so much more to learn. You cannot expect customers to love your company before your employees do. And I love Salesforce.

David Armano: You may not know it or not, but you’ve helped write the playbook for scores of executives looking to raise their industry profile for both professional and personal value generation. What do you consider your best practices which have helped you cultivate a targeted, high quality business audience?

Vala Afshar: There is a fine line between inspiring versus manipulating your audience, and that line is defined by your intentions. What are you trying to accomplish by creating and distributing content? If you are motivated by educating, inspiring and igniting positive action, without ever expecting anything in return, then you will earn your audience’s trust and attention. As business leaders we must stay teachable. The best way to stay teachable is to teach. And the best teachers are lifelong students. The very best connectors that I know are volunteering their time to teach and be taught. I use my various platforms – social networks, weekly articles and video podcast – as my personal learning network. And when I learn something, I share it.

Business leaders need to give more and take less. We need to connect trailblazers and grow together. Everyone you meet knows more about something than you do. Smart people invite random collisions and then learn from diversity of talent and expertise. Because I was a business practitioner – vice president of engineering, chief customer officer and chief marketing officer – I am able to connect with senior business executives and share all of the mistakes I made running various lines-of-business. There are no experts of the future. So the advice I have to business leaders is to connect with other trailblazers with a beginner’s mindset – open, curious, hungry, and free of prejudice – and re-invent the future based on the ability to co-create value at the speed of need. The ability to learn, unlearn, relearn, and to change yourself is a superpower.

David Armano: You have had some very unique professional experiences from hosting the Vatican’s first ever hackathon to authoring a book and you’ve traveled the world. How have these vast experiences shaped how you look at business, culture and life?

Vala Afshar: Unique opportunities are afforded to people who are comfortable with uncertainty. People who are willing to tackle unsolved problems, not disqualifying themselves because of experience, fighting with imposter syndrome, and forging ahead are the ones who will find unique opportunities to add value. If you consistently deliver quality work, on time and on budget, there is a strong likelihood that you will be asked to take on bigger and more challenging projects, even if you lack the experience or expertise. Though this can be scary, and you will have butterflies in your stomach, my advice is to accept the work. The path to growth is through intentional struggle.

One of my favorite quotes is from Eleanor Roosevelt; ‘do one thing every day that scares you.’ As an introverted and shy person, I often find myself doing things that scares me. I am fortunate that for most of my life, I have surrounded myself with supportive truth tellers who give me the courage to try new things. When you have a loving family, good friends and colleagues (mentors and sponsors), you can reach higher than you may have thought possible. Stay humble, kind, accessible and give more. The takers may end up with more, but the givers sleep better at night.

David Armano: “Digital Transformation” feels both real yet intangible at the same time. While it’s a topic you discuss deeply—it also comes with the risk of being over saturated. What do you think about it in terms of what it means and how it comes to life both inside and out of the enterprise?

Vala Afshar: The real power of digital transformation is the ability to use technology and information to co-create value at the speed of need. Data usage maturity, based on autonomy, automation and advanced workflows is the power of digital. Companies that mature from descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and ultimately to prescriptive use of analytics are positioning themselves for relevance in a digital economy. Digital transformation is about your organization’s ability to get to the grounded truth as quickly as possible. The ability to have access to a single source of truth about your stakeholders – customers, partners, employees, and communities – is how companies can develop the ability to anticipate needs, and then deliver to said needs.

The new business currencies that matter most are speed, personalization at scale and intelligence. Digital transformation is not about adding new technologies to legacy processes, only to make them faster and more scalable. Digital transformation is about inventing new processes, new change management paradigms, new organizational structures, new talent recruitment and retention, new business models and revenue streams, new partner ecosystems, and new platforms that address integration, scalability and adaptability based on the combined effect of new emerging technologies like machine learning, voice enabled technologies, distributed ledgers, and internet-of-things.

For example, I believe AI is the electricity of the new enterprise. I believe the future of business is autonomous enterprise, powered by both machines and people. Digital transformation is hard work. Every business will be a technology business. That said, I believe the winners will rely on culture, people, process, strategy, strong partnerships and lastly technology to succeed.

