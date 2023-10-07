How To Turn Your Spare Bedroom Into A Home Office 

Working from home isn’t anything out of the ordinary these days, and if you find that this is your working life now, there are a few things you’ll need to do to ensure you’re as comfortable and productive as possible. The main thing is to find a space you can turn into a home office – in that way, you’ll be able to shut the door at the end of the day and have a real boundary in place between work and home, you’ll be much less distracted when you are at work.

If you’re lucky enough to have a spare bedroom, that would make the ideal office space for you, and with that in mind, here are some things you’ll need to do to ensure you can turn it into the perfect home office. Read on to find out more.

Clear The Space

What’s in your spare bedroom at the moment? It might be an empty room, which certainly makes life easier for you, but what if it’s not? You might have used the room for storage, so there are loads of boxes and all kinds of ‘things’ all around. Or perhaps you’ve got a bed and some other furniture in there because you wanted a guest bedroom, but in the end, it was never used. Whatever is in there, you’ll need to clear it out.

You can’t just add a desk and a chair and call it an office when the room is full of other things, as you just won’t be comfortable and you won’t be productive. Make sure you clear the room completely and then only put back what you need – and only do that after the room has been decorated.

Decorate The Room

You’ll want to make your home office a welcoming and inspiring place to be, and therefore you’ll need to think carefully about the decor and interior design elements. The colour scheme is a crucial element to get right, so it’s worth starting there – you’ll want to pick a colour that helps you to focus and keeps you calm, so colours like green and blue are always good options. To make sure the room looks neat and you don’t get distracted by mistakes you made, it’s wise to hire professional painters to do the work for you.

Another good idea when it comes to your decor is to add personal touches. Again, you don’t want to be distracted, so don’t put too many in, but a few here and there will make you feel more at home. On top of this, greenery is another excellent way to decorate your home office, and indoor plants can add a level of freshness to the room, so it’s something to consider.

Invest In Quality Furniture

If you need a home office, it’s likely that you’ll be using it a lot of the time, perhaps for many hours every day. That’s why it’s so important to make sure you invest in quality furniture that not only looks good but that you can feel comfortable using as well.

Ergonomics plays a big part in choosing furniture, and a good-quality office chair and desk that have been ergonomically designed will make all the difference to your health and comfort, ensuring you’re more productive than ever.