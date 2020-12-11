Two Actions Needed As Covid-19 Cases Soar

This segment of What’s Ahead zeroes in on two critical steps that must be taken in response to the deadly surge in coronavirus cases.
First, priority for the upcoming vaccines should be given to those who are most vulnerable and likely to die from the disease: the elderly. People age 85 and above make up only 2% of the population but represent 33% of Covid-19 deaths. Start with that cohort, and then work down the age ladder. Obviously, caregivers who deal directly with Covid patients should also get the vaccine in the first round.
Second, politicians must cease imposing destructive and idiotic dictats, such as banning kids from physically attending schools—European schools are open with no harm done—or prohibiting outdoor dining. These acts are gratuitously and unnecessarily damaging the mental and financial health of millions of people.
Steve Forbes is Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media. Steve’s newest project is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in honest conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions as well as featuring Steve’s signature views on the intersection of society, economic and policy. Steve helped create the recently released and highly acclaimed public television documentary, In Money We Trust?, which was produced under the auspices of Maryland Public television. The film was inspired by the book he co-authored, Money: How the Destruction of the Dollar Threatens the Global Economy – and What We Can Do About It. Steve’s latest book is Reviving America: How Repealing Obamacare, Replacing the Tax Code and Reforming The Fed will Restore Hope and Prosperity co-authored by Elizabeth Ames (McGraw-Hill Professional). Steve writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading of “Fact and Comment.” A widely respected economic prognosticator, he is the only writer to have won the highly prestigious Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by U.S. Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate. In both 1996 and 2000, Steve campaigned vigorously for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. Key to his platform were a flat tax, medical savings accounts, a new Social Security system for working Americans, parental choice of schools for their children, term limits and a strong national defense. Steve continues to energetically promote this agenda.