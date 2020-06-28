Tyler Houston Recalls His Wild Ride With The 1998 Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 18: Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs celebrates against the Cincinnati Reds at … [+] Wrigley Field on September 18, 1998 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Sporting News via Getty Images

As the second overall pick in the 1989 Major League Baseball Draft, Tyler Houston thought he knew a lot about hype. He signed for a then-record $241,500 bonus with the Atlanta Braves. Despite the attention that came with being one of baseball’s prized prospects, Houston said nothing compared to his wild ride with the 1998 Chicago Cubs.

“I’ve played, I’ve done a lot of stuff, but 1998 was the [most fun] for me by far,” Houston said via telephone. “It was just incredible.”

In the aftermath of the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, “Long Gone Summer,” Houston described witnessing Sammy Sosa’s transformation from 1996 through the historic 1998 season.

“When I first got to the Cubs, Sammy really wasn’t that big a deal at that point,” he said. “He had solid numbers, but he wasn’t a top-10 type guy. In ‘97 he started picking up a little bit, and everybody knows in ’98, he just went ape s—t.”

Houston watched how Sosa worked with the Cubs’ hitting coach Jeff Pentland, to change his swing.

“He got his hands away from his body and just a couple of things really clicked for him,” he said. “If you watch the way he hits, he just puts his hands away from his body, he taps back and then he goes. Nobody hits like that; he’s strong as hell to hit like that. That’s how it started. … Twenty home runs in June later, here we go.”

Sosa’s June 1998 turning point mesmerized even his teammates. The rate at which Sosa was sending balls flying out of the park made it seem like the slugger was playing a video game.

“I’ve been around a long time, and I’ve hit a lot of home runs, high school and all of that where it was ridiculous, but it seemed like this guy was hitting a home run every day,” Houston said. “He hit 20 home runs in 27 games. That’s just insane. Nobody does that literally in the big leagues. This isn’t PlayStation 4 or something like that, this is the big leagues!”

While Sosa was terrorizing pitchers across the National League, the Cubs had another gate attraction in rookie sensation Kerry Wood. In May, Wood tied a major league record by striking out 20 Astros batters in one game. While Houston didn’t catch that game, he recalled being behind the dish during one day in Cincinnati where Wood’s crazy stuff withered the Reds’ lineup in the blistering heat.

“He was completely electric,” he said. “I remember one game in Cincinnati, and this is the old Cincinnati Riverfront Stadium when they had the turf. It was five million degrees on the turf in the middle of the summer. … Kerry was on the mound, just throwing Bugs Bunny, PlayStation type sliders and curveballs up there. It wasn’t even the fastball. That’s what you’ve got to understand. … The fact that he’s throwing 98 miles an hour, and then he had this Bugs Bunny curveball and slider. Most major league pitchers have one of those two to be their quality pitches. He had two that were just not fair whatsoever.

“I was catching, so it was hot as balls out there and I was dying. … I remember specifically looking on deck and then somebody like Aaron or Brett Boone was walking up to the plate, just dragging his bat back from the on-deck circle. It’s 160 degrees on this turf, and I know I’m going to strike out anyways, but I gotta walk up to the plate. It was just funny.”

As the Cubs went into St. Louis with Mark McGwire on the verge of tying Roger Maris’ home run record and Sosa close on his heels, Houston said the attention was unlike anything he’s experienced in uniform. He recalled how the team could not walk across the street from their hotel to Busch Stadium.

“We could not walk to the stadium right across the street,” he said. “We had to literally go down into the basement and get in a shuttle. They drove us across the street right up to the door to get in the stadium. [If] we walked out of the hotel, we would get swamped crossing the street. It was Beatles type stuff; it was absolutely insane.”

Once the team took the field, a media swarm greeted both teams so vast that it necessitated unprecedented containment measures.

“[During] the documentary where McGwire’s walking off the field after batting practice, they have barricades where he can walk off into the dugout,” he said. “[It was] ridiculous on a baseball field during batting practice. I mean there was so much friggin’ media. It was unbelievable. … I remember it being extra circus-like, but at the same time when you’re in that world, nothing seems too much until we went in the St. Louis.”

Exiting the series in St. Louis, the Cubs had to quickly face the realities of a pennant race. Houston impressed the Cubs not only had to battle the media frenzy, but also a scouting disadvantage. With the Cubs having primarily day games at Wrigley Field, he felt opponents were able to zero in on their players more than any other team in the league.

“Every pitcher in the major leagues is watching every Cubs game, every day, watching every hitter,” he said. “We’re the best scouted team in baseball. When they come in town, they know exactly how to throw us, and they know who is hot, but nobody ever spoke about that at the time.”

The Cubs persisted despite the obstacles, remaining in playoff contention through their final regular season game. He was catching when the Astros’ Richard Hidalgo’s 11th inning sacrifice fly dashed the Cubs’ playoff hopes. As he was in the dugout peeling off his catcher’s gear, a reporter relayed some very unexpected, but welcome news.

“I was the last one in the dugout taking my catchers gear off because I was catching,” he said. “I was taking my gear off, and one of the reporters ran over to me and said the Giants just lost. Neifi Perez hit a walk off home run, and we have a one game playoff tomorrow. I was like what just happened?!”

Standing in between the Cubs and their nine-year playoff drought was Barry Bonds’ San Francisco Giants. Houston told how the pressured weighed on him before the game.

“I remember going to lunch with my wife that day, and that was the most nervous I’ve ever been for a baseball game,” he said. “I mean the whole season came down to that—Kerry Wood, Sammy Sosa sitting on 66 home runs, the Cubs haven’t been to the playoffs for many years, and now we have this one game against the Giants to get in the playoffs. That’s one bad hop, one bad pitch, one error, one home run; anybody could f—k that up for the whole city of Chicago.”

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Pitcher Rod Beck(R) of the Chicago Cubs hugs catcher Tyler Houston(L) after … [+] the Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 during a one game play-off at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL 28 September. The Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves in the Divisional Series beginning 30 September. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The Cubs did not drop the ball, with Houston catching all nine innings of Chicago’s 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Their reward was his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Houston started Game 1 of the National League Division Series, homering off John Smoltz in a 7-1 loss.

“They knew what kind of hitter I was,” he said. “I was a fastball hitter, a first pitch hitter; they had the scouting report on me. The first couple of at-bats he throws me all of this crap, split fingers in fastball counts and all of that. I remember I struck out, and said something to Smoltz. I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ The next at-bat, they were beating us by quite a bit. He threw me a fastball, and I hit in the bullpen. The very first thing he said to me the next inning was, ‘See, that’s why I don’t throw you any fastballs.’”

The Braves ended the Cubs’ magical ride with a 3-0 series sweep. Reflecting on the memorable season, Houston ended the hour-long conversation addressing the steroid undertones surrounding the home run race.

“I was there; I saw how hard Sammy worked,” Houston said. “He busted his a—; he worked his a— off in the cage and that’s how he developed the swing that morphed into what he ended up accomplishing.

“I just want to make sure people know, because at the end, they did all this build up in the documentary. [They said] Sosa and McGwire did this and that, and then at the end, I felt like they kind of slammed them a little bit and brought them back to Earth. These guys did what they had to do. I don’t care if every person in the big leagues took steroids at the time, these are two guys that stood out amongst everybody else. Nobody knows all the pitchers that were taking steroids at the same time. … I really appreciated how hard Sammy worked. He worked for it. And that’s something that I was proud of him for.”

Source