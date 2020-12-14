U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Reach All-Time High

Topline

A record 109,331 people were in the hospital for coronavirus in the U.S. on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project, as new diagnosed cases and deaths have continued to surge and concern has risen that hospitals nationwide will be overwhelmed.

Paramedics taking a patient to the hospital. Getty

Key Facts

There were a record 21,231 patients being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units on Sunday and 7,529 were on ventilators. There have been more than 100,000 people in the hospital and 19,000 in intensive care unit beds every day since December 2. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has hit new highs eight days in a row.

Key Background

In 126 counties nationwide, as of December 7, the average hospital was at 90% capacity or worse, according to Covid Tracking Project analysis of Department of Health and Human Services data. Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas had the most counties with hospitals at or above 90% capacity. Hospital leaders nationwide are rushing to hire more doctors and nurses and recruit retired ones, set up field hospitals to increase capacity and stop or limit nonessential surgeries and procedures, per the Wall Street Journal.

Big Number

16.26 million. That’s how many confirmed coronavirus cases there have been in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and 299,191 people have died.

