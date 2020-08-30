U.S. Poised To Hit 6 Million Cases Of The Coronavirus

TOPLINE

After hitting 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus on August 8, the United States is set to cross 6 million Covid-19 infections in the country as the month nears its end and experts warn of complications arising from the impending flu season and likely surge of the virus throughout the fall season.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the … [+] Republican National Convention with a speech delivered in front a live audience on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, August 27, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads all other countries in cases with 5,979,104 on Sunday, far outpacing the second-hardest-hit country in Brazil, which has confirmed 3,846,153. The seven-day moving average of cases was 41,573 on August 29, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. also leads in reported deaths with 182,909, and the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is currently predicting fatalities will reach 317,000 by the end of the year, with the figure rising if restrictions are eased and falling if face mask use becomes universal. Outbreaks in early-opening schools and colleges portend the likely complications of the fall semester, with states and districts debating how and even if in-person instruction should be done, including in Florida where the state’s largest teachers union successfully sued the Department of Education over its order to reopen schools. Negotiations over a new coronavirus stimulus package stalled throughout August, despite programs like enhanced unemployment expiring weeks ago, with Democrats offering a $2.2 trillion compromise—down from the $3 trillion proposal passed in the House in May—and Republicans refusing anything beyond $1.3 trillion, with some in the GOP further preparing a “skinny” version that would end up around $500 billion. Throughout the Republican National Convention, members of the GOP attempted to codify the pandemic in the past tense, and President Trump capped off his renomination by speaking to a crowd of hundreds at the White House, with seats placed close together and most attendees not wearing face masks. The Trump administration has been accused of attempting to politicize health departments and data, including the CDC which issued new guidance that asymptomatic people exposed to the virus shouldn’t be tested, which the agency’s director, Robert Redfield, seemed to revise in subsequent statements to news organizations.

Key background

The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. occurred on January 21. Despite warnings and evidence of the virus’ effect on countries like Italy, the Trump administration opted not to take substantive preemptive actions to prepare for the impending pandemic, choosing instead to downplay the virus. “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” Trump said on February 26 when there were 58 confirmed cases. Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, but the president and his administration have been criticized for its inaction in addressing issues like personal protective equipment shortages and fragmented testing protocols, as well as its lack of federal mandates or guidance in general.

Big Number

25,068,606. That’s the worldwide figure for confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The U.S. makes up around 4% of the world’s population but nearly 24% of worldwide Covid-19 cases.

