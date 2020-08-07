Home Business U.S. Sanctions Hong Kong’s Leader Carrie Lam For ‘Policies Of Suppression’
Business

written by Forbes August 7, 2020
TOPLINE

The Department of  Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals including chief executive Carrie Lam for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting freedom of expression amid rising tension between Washington and Beijing.

Hong Kong Postpones The Legislative Council Election Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

HONG KONG, CHINA – JULY 31: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at … [+] the Central Government Complex on July 31, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong announced that the Legislative Council elections will be postpooned for a year due to the surge of Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

Chris Tang, Commissioner of Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), John Lee Ka-chiu, Former Commissioner of HKPF, John Lee Ka-chiu, Secretary for Security in Hong Kong, Teresa Cheng, Secretary for Justice for Hong Kong, Erick Tsang, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland affairs between Hong Kong and Mainland China, Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, were among others named by the Department of Treasury.

These 11 people will have their property and assets in the U.S. frozen, according to Bloomberg.

The sanctions are being carried out under President Trump’s July 14 executive order meant to punish China for its moves against dissent in Hong Kong.

Lam, who works closely with Chinese authorities, has scoffed at the prospect of being targeted by U.S. sanctions, telling reporters on July 31 that “I do not have any assets in the United States nor do I long for moving to the United States,” adding she would “just laugh it off” if the Trump administration sanctioned her.

President Trump signed a pair of executive orders Thursday prohibiting Americans from doing business with Beijing-based ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, as well as transactions related to the app WeChat with its owner, the Chinese tech giant Tencent, beginning September 20.

CRUCIAl quote

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy,” said Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.

