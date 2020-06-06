UFC 250 DraftKings Preview And Prediction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Amanda Nunes of … [+] Brazil and Felicia Spencer of Canada face off during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes is the biggest favorite on the UFC 250 card on Saturday, and she has the highest DraftKings salary at $9,400.

Is it worth it to draft the greatest female mixed martial artist in history?

Nunes averages over 100 fantasy points per fight, and that number would be even higher if her two bouts against Valentina Shevchenko weren’t included, as both champions fought carefully in the two bouts.

Nunes’ stoppage rate is high, and she’s facing a wrestler who will come forward, and will likely be there to hit. The champion is set up to be upset by a dominant wrestler who can ground her devastating stand-up game, or she’s positioned for another memorable finish with strikes.

Let’s go for the latter, though she probably needs to get it done in the first round to make it worth that astronomical salary. Because of that, I’m leaning toward leaving her off more than half of the lineups.

Spencer is tough and could go the distance in a one-sided fight. Without takedowns, that kind of win for Nunes won’t generate the requisite fantasy points.

Let’s take a close look at the must-haves, possible goldmines and the fighters you shouldn’t draft.

Must-Haves

Alonzo Menifield – $9,000

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Alonzo Menifield poses on the scale during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC … [+] APEX on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Athletically, Menifield reminds me of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. His power and speed are extraordinary. Devin Clark is seemingly outmatched and destined to be stopped early in this fight.

It’s too early to call Menifield a potential title threat, but it’s not too early to project him as a DK stalwart on Saturday–even at $9,000.

Herbert Burns – $8,900

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Herbert Burns poses on the scale during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC … [+] APEX on Friday, Jun 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Diego Ribas/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s been a great year for the Burns family. Herbert’s brother Gilbert is now the No. 1 contender for the UFC Welterweight title, and the former is coming off a spectacular finish in his promotional debut.

Burns has a favorable matchup against the 38-year-old Evan Dunham who came out of retirement for this fight. This has all the makings of another TKO/KO stoppage win for Burns.

Potential Goldmines

Brian Kelleher – $7,100

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Brian Kelleher poses on the scale during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC … [+] APEX on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

In his last fight, Kelleher reminded everyone how powerful he can be with his striking when he knocked out Hunter Azure. The fight before that, he submitted the athletic Ode Osbourne.

When Kelleher wins, he almost always gets a stoppage. He has 17 of them in his career, and that makes him an intriguing DK selection.

He is going against a motivated Cody Stamann who is enduring a personal tragedy, and who is traditionally pretty good defensively. However, I like Kelleher in a potential upset, and if he does get it done, he could provide some great fantasy value at $7,100.

Stay Away

Anthony Rocco Martin – $7,500

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: In this handout image provided by UFC, Anthony Rocco Martin poses on … [+] the scale during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Even if you think Martin is going to pull an upset over Neil Magny, the chances of him stopping the latter or securing a bunch of takedowns against the Team Elevation veteran seems small.

The DK salary might be enticing, but I’m not expecting Martin to generate more than 78 fantasy points–even if he gets the win.

