LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts after the conclusion of her UFC … [+] featherweight championship bout against Felicia Spencer of Canada during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Amanda Nunes secured her spot in the UFC record books on Saturday night when she defended her UFC women’s featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Felicia Spencer. With her victory, Nunes became the first fighter in UFC history to hold and defend two titles at the same time. Nunes, who also owns the women’s bantamweight crown, has five successful defenses of that title on her record.

In the co-main even of UFC 250, which took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt scored a knockout over Raphael Assuncao moments before the buzzer sounded to end the second round of their matchup. Garbrandt ended a three-fight losing skid with his knockout win.

Earlier in the night, Aljamain Sterling secured a promised bantamweight title shot with his 88-second submission win over Cory Sandhagen.

In the pay-per-view opener, rising star Sean O’Malley scored a one-punch knockout win over Eddie Wineland.

UFC 250 Full Fighter Payouts (via MMA Junkie)

Amanda Nunes: $500,000 ($350,000/$150,000)

Felicia Spencer: $125,000

Cody Garbrandt $260,000 ($130,000/$130,000)

Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Aljamain Sterling: $152,000 ($76,000/$76,000)

Cory Sandhagen: $80,000

Neil Magny: $158,000 ($79,000, $79,000)

Anthony Rocco Martin: $48,000

Sean O’Malley: $80,000 ($40,000/$40,000)

Eddie Wineland: $46,000

Alex Caceres: $116,000 ($58,000/$58,000)

Chase Hooper: $27,000

Ian Heinisch: $80,000 ($40,000/$40,000)

Gerald Meerschaert: $33,000

Cody Stamann: $72,000 ($36,000/$36,000)

Brian Kelleher: $33,000

Maki Pitolo: $20,000 ($10,000/$10,000)

Charles Byrd: $12,000

Alex Perez: $80,000 ($40,000/$40,000)

Jussier Formiga: $98,000

Devin Clark: $96,000 ($48,000/$48,000)

Alonzo Menifield: $14,000

Herbert Burns: $24,000 ($12,000/$12,000)

Evan Dunham: $60,000

