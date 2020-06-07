UFC 250 Results: Winners, Bonuses, And Highlights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Felicia Spencer of Canada in their … [+] UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes might not just be the greatest female mixed martial artist in history, she might now be the new pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world.

Through five completely one-sided rounds, Nunes reiterated her dominance with a brutal and dominating victory over Felicia Spencer to successfully defend her title.

Nunes destroyed Spencer in every facet of the game. Spencer showed amazing heart as she took a beating for every second of the fight. When it was over, she left the entire broadcast team and the rest of the MMA community wondering who can potentially challenge Nunes?

Cody Garbrandt is Back

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: (R-L) Cody Garbrandt punches Raphael Assuncao of Brazil in their … [+] bantamweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

After losing his 135-pound title and enduring a three-fight losing streak, Cody Garbrandt has seemingly righted his ship.

In a measured and smartly executed performance, Garbrandt starched Raphael Assuncao with one of the most devastating one-punch, last-second knockouts you’ll ever see.

The win thrust Garbrandt back into title contention for the now-vacant bantamweight belt. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will fight for that championship soon, but Garbrandt is in a position to try to regain his title.

Assuncao is now on a three-fight losing streak and faced with recovering from a devastating KO. You won’t see a more memorable one-punch KO, and it was worth one of the Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC 250 Results

Herbert Burns Manhandles Evan Dunham

Evan Dunham came out of retirement and was quickly shown the exit, by Herbert Burns. Herbert is the younger brother of Gilbert Burns, and the former kept the winning in the family.

Here is a look at the submission victory for the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt:

StreamyardStreamYard | Browser-based live studio for professionals

Burns hurt Dunham with a hard kick to the midsection in the opening seconds, and after a brief exchange, Burns secured the takedown before masterfully taking the back and getting submission win.

Burns is on a roll and beginning to look like a legitimate threat at 145 pounds.

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga by TKO (Leg Kicks)

For the second consecutive event, we saw a TKO win on leg kicks. Last week, it was Chris Gutierrez stopping Vince Morales with a vicious assault on the legs.

On Saturday, Perez wasted no time weakening Formiga with kicks to the left leg until the latter was forced to crumble under the attack.

Perez’s focused gameplan didn’t just earn him the win, he also collected a $50,000 bonus.

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd by TKO in second round

Charles Byrd took another loss in the UFC, and at this point, he has proven to be one of the most overhyped Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series alums. At some point in the second round, he just seemed to gas out and/or give up.

It was very difficult for UFC commentators and analysts Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik to find out what happened after Byrd seemed to edge out Pitolo in the first round.

Pitolo’s body punches, trip and ground-and-pound led to the stoppage.

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Despite enduring the personal tragedy of his 18-year-old brother’s untimely death, Stamann put on a great performance in his featherweight debut to earn the victory over the veteran Kelleher.

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO in the first round

It didn’t take long for Heinisch to show he was superior in this fight. Heinisch’s power and level changes confused Meerschaert and set up the TKO victory.

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland by first-round KO (Punch)

In what Joe Rogan called the greatest walk-off KO he’s ever seen, O’Malley landed a titanic right hand that sent Wineland to dreamland.

O’Malley has superstar written all over him, and Saturday’s bonus-winning performance will only accelerate his rise to the top. O’Malley earned a $50,000 for his savagery.

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin by unanimous-decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen by first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

In the best performance of his career, Sterling came out as focused and effective as we’ve ever seen him in the Octagon. Sterling moved forward from the beginning, and he shut down Sandhagen’s east-west movement to establish a grappling exchange.

Sterling masterfully took Sandhagen’s back, took him down and worked to lock in the choke. It was a top-notch performance well worth a $50,000 performance bonus.

Source