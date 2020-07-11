UFC 251 Full Fight Video: Watch Rose Namajunas Knock Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Rose Namajunas takes down Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC … [+] women’s strawweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The first time Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced Rose Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk was 14-0 and had defended the UFC strawweight title five times since she won the belt in 2015 with a second-round knockout win over Carla Esparza.

The champ was a massive favorite over the challenger. On fight night, Jedrzejczyk was a -600 favorite over Namajunas, the No. 4 ranked strawweight, who entered the bout as a +400 underdog.

Namajunas looked faster offensively and defensively in the early going of the fight. She also controlled the center of the octagon. It was that speed that allowed Namajunas to land a knockdown before two minutes clicked off the clock.

Jedrzejczyk got back to her feet and Namajunas again took control of the octagon. As she backed up the champion, Namajunas blasted a left hook that collapsed Jedrzejczyk to the mat. Namajunas pounced on her downed opponent and teed off with more strikes to bring the fight to an end at the 3:03 mark of the first round.

The two faced off in a rematch in 2018. Namajunas won that scrap via unanimous decision.

In 2019, Namajunas lost her title to Jessica Andrade via a slam knockout in the second round. She has not fought since that setback.

Namajunas and Andrade run things back tonight on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 251, which takes place on “Fight Island.”

UFC 251 takes place tonight at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 251 is headlined by three title fights. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. In the co-headliner, UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski faces Max Holloway. The other title fight is Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight crown.

Before the event, watch Namajunas’ knockout win over Jedrzejczyk.

