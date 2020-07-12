UFC 251 Stats And Video Highlights: Amanda Ribas Submits Paige VanZant

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 12: Amanda Ribas of Brazil celebrates after her victory over … [+] Paige VanZant in their flyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

It took Amanda Ribas less than three minutes to score her fourth win in the UFC. Ribas, who was a -900 favorite over Paige VanZant, who came into the matchup as a +600 underdog, earned the victory in the opening bout of UFC 251 with a belly down armbar submission.

Ribas took control of the octagon as soon as the fighters were given the signal to start the bout. From there, Ribas slowly backed VanZant to the cage. When she had VanZant in a spot she liked, Ribas muscled her opponent to the ground.

From there, Ribas slowly worked her way into a position to secure an armbar, which she locked in. She then rolled to her stomach and forced the tap from VanZant.

The fight was the last on VanZant’s UFC contract. She has said she will explore free agency.

The fight, which took place at “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, opened the UFC 251 pay-per-view card. The event streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

