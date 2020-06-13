UFC On ESPN 10 Full Fight Video: Watch Jessica Eye Defeat Jessica-Rose Clark

SINGAPORE – JUNE 23: Jessica Eye celebrates after her decision victory over Jessica-Rose Clark of … [+] Australia in their women’s flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jessica Eye made her debut as a UFC flyweight in January 2018. Before she dropped to 125 pounds, Eye’s UFC record stood at 1-5-0-1. She won her first fight at flyweight with a split decision over Kalindra Faria. In June 2018, Eye faced Jessica-Rose Clark on the main card of UFC Fight Night 132.

Clark was favored over eye for the flyweight scrap. She was a -190 favorite over Eye, who came in as a +130 underdog. Clark was on a three-fight winning streak headed into the matchup. She was coming off a unanimous decision win over the heavily hyped Paige VanZant in her previous outing. Clark was ranked No. 9 in the division heading into the contest, while Clark was ranked at No. 10.

In what was an evenly matched bout, Eye ended Clark’s winning streak via unanimous decision. Eye defeated Katlyn Chookagian via split decision in her next outing. The victory earned Eye a shot at Valentina Shevchenko and her UFC title. Shevchenko knocked out Eye in what I felt was the best knockout of 2019.

Eye bounced back from that brutal loss with a decision win over Viviane Araujo. She is the No. 1 ranked fighter in the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings.

Eye faces Cynthia Calvillo in the main event of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 10 fight card.

UFC on ESPN 10 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Before that event takes place, watch Eye’s win over Clark.

Source