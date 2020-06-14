UFC On ESPN 10 Results: Winners, Bonuses, And Reaction

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: (L-R) Cynthia Calvillo punches Jessica Eye in their flyweight fight … [+] during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In a bit of a sleepy UFC on ESPN 10 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex , Cynthia Calvillo outworked Jessica Eye en route to a unanimous-decision victory (49-46×2, 48-47).

Eye missed weight for the second straight fight, and Calvillo, who was moving up from strawweight proved her grappling will translate to the new weight class. Calvillo’s takedowns and top control were the difference in the fight.

Eye came in as the No. 1 contender, but that will change when the new rankings are released. Calvillo will likely find herself in the Top 5 next week and former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian is already calling Calvillo out.

Vettori Quickly Solves Roberson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: Marvin Vettori of Italy celebrates after his submission victory over … [+] Karl Roberson in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The hype for Saturday’s co-main event was much more intense than the fight. Marvin Vettori made relatively quick work of Karl Roberson as the former’s grappling was too much for his opponent. After a few brief exchanges on the feet, Vettori’s wrestling, scrambling and submission skills led to the victory via rear-naked choke.

The fight had been scheduled twice before, but COVID 19 and Roberson’s inability to make weight led to cancellations. Vettori was particularly irritated by the last postponement that happened in May.

Roberson missed weight again on Friday by 4.5 pounds, but the fight still took place on Saturday. For an event that didn’t feature a Fight of the Night, Vettori’s finish earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Tyson Nam Steals the Show with Huge KO

Zarrukh Adashev stepped in on short notice to replace Ryan Benoit, and to face Tyson Nam in the former’s UFC debut. Perhaps that wasn’t a good idea. It took Nam less than a minute to score one of the most memorable knockout wins of 2020.

Adashev is a kickboxer who was in just his fifth mixed martial arts fight. His aggressive style had led to a three-fight win streak, but in this matchup, it put him in a position to suffer a vicious knockout.

Nam is 36 years old and he likely needed a victory to continue on with the UFC. Despite having proven skills and respect from his time in the sport, he came in with an 0-2 record with the promotion after suffering defeats at the hands of Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France.

After scoring such a memorable KO, we’re guaranteed to see him again. In fact, after the fight, he volunteered to return to the Octagon as early as next week. That would seemingly be possible as he didn’t take more than one or two strikes in Saturday’s lopsided win.

Nam’s KO also assured him a $50,000 performance bonus and it was the easiest of the bonuses to award on the evening. Mariyah Agapova and Christian Aguilera earned the other two bonuses.

