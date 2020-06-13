Home Business UFC On ESPN 10: Weigh-In Results, Odds, And Predictions
June 13, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: Jessica Eye poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at … [+] UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It was a tough day on the scales for the UFC.

Four fighters were overweight ahead of Saturday’s show, including one of the event’s headliners, Jessica Eye.

The main event between Eye and Cynthia Calvillo is still on, and the same can be said for Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori, despite the former missing weight by a whopping 4.5 pounds. Eye will be penalized 20 percent of her purse for falling a quarter pound short, and Roberson gives up 30 percent of his pay to his bitter rival, Vettori.

Late-replacement Zarrukh Adashev missed weight for his bantamweight clash with Tyson Nam, but will remain on the card. Darrick Minner wasn’t so fortunate. He missed weight for his fight with Jordan Griffin, and wound up out of the fight. No replacement was found and now Griffin, who weighed in successfully, won’t be fighting, but should be paid his show money.

Here is a look at the odds, weigh-in results and predictions for what’s left of the event.

Odds, Preview and Predictions

Why No Upset Picks?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: Charles Jourdain of Canada poses on the scale during the UFC Fight … [+] Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Before the weigh-in issues and Ray Borg’s exit from the card, there were more opportunities for an upset. As it stands, I find it difficult to tab any of the underdogs as winners.

Charles Rosa, Charles Jourdain, and Jessica Eye have the best chance to pull off the upset, but not enough for me to lean in their direction.

Why Calvillo Beats Eye in the Main Event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: Cynthia Calvillo poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in … [+] at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In my original evaluation of this card, I had Eye coming out on top via unanimous decision. However, after seeing how depleted she was on the scales on Thursday, I’m not sure she’ll have the juice needed to fight Calvillo successfully–especially on the ground–for five rounds.

The fight was already projecting to be a close one without Eye being potentially compromised. With this recent layer, the oddsmakers have seen enough to lean toward Calvillo as the winner, and I agree with them.

Be on the lookout for post-event coverage on Saturday night after the event.

