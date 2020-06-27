Home Business UFC On ESPN 12: Final Betting Odds For Dustin Poirier Vs Dan Hooker Fight Card
written by Forbes June 27, 2020
Dustin Poirier faces Dan Hooker in the main event of tonight's UFC on ESPN 12 fight card.

CALGARY, AB – JULY 28: Dustin Poirier prepares to fight Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight bout … [+] during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC is in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 fight card. In the headliner, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces Dan Hooker in a 155-pound scrap.

Poirier went on an impressive run between February 2017 and April 2019. During that stretch he put together a 5-0-0-1 record and captured the interim 155-pound title. During that run, Poirier defeated two ex-UFC champions, one ex-World Series of Fighting champ and a current UFC titleholder. After his triumph over featherweight champ Max Holloway, which earned Poirier the interim lightweight crown, undisputed lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier in the third round of their September matchup.

Hooker has been on an excellent run. He had a single loss between June 2017 — when he returned to lightweight from featherweight — and February 2020. That loss was a December 2018 TKO setback to Edson Barboza. Hooker is 7-1 during that time. His most recent outing was a February “Fight of the Night” bonus-winning split-decision victory over Paul Felder.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry looks to end his two-fight losing skid when he faces Mickey Gall in a welterweight scrap. Gall looks to go on his first UFC winning streak since he opened his career with the promotion on a 3-0 run in 2016.

At the top of the prelims Luis Pena looks for his second win of 2020 when he faces Khama Worthy in a lightweight scrap. Worthy is on a six-fight winning streak. He made his UFC debut in August 2019 with a first-round TKO win over Devonte Smith.

