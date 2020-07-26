UFC On ESPN 14 Stats And Video Highlights: Robert Whittaker Defeats Darren Till

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Robert Whittaker of New Zealand reacts after the … [+] conclusion of his middleweight fight against Darren Till of England during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 26, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There was tension heading into the main event of last night’s UFC on ESPN 14 fight card. In that bout, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker returned to action for the first time since he lost his title to Israel Adesanya in October 2019. His opponent in the headlining scrap was Darren Till.

The tension clicked up a few notches when Till elected to walk to the octagon on Fight Island not to music, but to silence.

Early in the first round, Till took control of the fight when he sent the ex-champ to the mat with a sneaky elbow and a shove. If there was a concern about Whittaker’s resiliency, he answered that inquiry quickly when he got back to his feet, regained his senses and took control of the bout.

Whittaker returned the favor in the second round when he dropped Till with strikes of his own.

The two men fought a technical battle over 25 minutes. Whittaker was sometimes a little reckless with his overhand punches. Whenever he did leave himself open for counters, Till, who is one of the best defensive fighters in the middleweight division made him pay for his aggression.

In the end the scorecards favored the ex-champ who landed more strikes throughout the five-round battle.

Whittaker did a good job in answering any questions that might have arisen while he was on hiatus after the loss to Adesanya. He seemed fully invested in his fight with Till and appeared happy to be back in the octagon for the first time since he lost the title.

With Adesanya expected to face Paulo Costa in his next title defense, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Whittaker and Till after last night’s fight.

UFC on ESPN 14 took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. ESPN broadcast the entire fight card, which also streamed on ESPN+.

Source