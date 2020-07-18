UFC On ESPN+ 30 Full Fight Video: Watch Deiveson Figueiredo Knock Out Joseph Benavidez

NORFOLK, VA – FEBRUARY 29: Deiveson Figueiredo celebrates after defeating Joseph Benavidez in their … [+] flyweight championship bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC will name a flyweight champion tonight.

This is the second time in 2020 that the promotion has tried to get a new owner of its 125-pound title. The first attempt fell apart when Deiveson Figueiredo missed weight for his February matchup against Joseph Benavidez. Figueiredo scored a TKO win over his opponent that night, but since he weighed in at 127.5 pound he was ineligible to take the belt home.

Saturday’s title fight, which takes place on “Fight Island” is a rematch between the two. Figueiredo made weight on Friday, as did Benavidez. With that, barring any last-minute weirdness, there will be a new champion for the first time since December when Henry Cejudo relinquished the title to concentrate on the bantamweight division, where he was also champion.

When Figueiredo and Benavidez first met, Benavidez was the No. 1 ranked fighter in the flyweight division, while Figueiredo came in at No. 3 Benavidez was also the favorite. He came in at -155. Figueiredo was the +125 underdog.

The first time these two faced off, Figueiredo ended the fight with strikes after an accidental headbutt opened a cut on Benavidez.

The rankings and the odds have changed for the rematch. Figueiredo is currently the No. 1 ranked flyweight and Benavidez checks in at No. 2. The odds have Figueiredo as the -225 favorite over Benavidez, who comes in as a +175 underdog.

The rematch between Figueiredo and Benavidez headlines tonight’s UFC on ESPN+ 30 from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card streams in ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

