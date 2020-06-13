UFC On TV Tonight: How To Watch Eye-Calvillo Card

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Opponents Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo face off during the … [+] UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After a rocky weigh-in day on Friday, UFC on ESPN 10 is a go.

It takes place on Saturday night, and it will be broadcast and streamed live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Here are the start times for this weekend’s event.

Prelims

6 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card

9 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

On Friday, four fighters missed weight. Headliner, Jessica Eye appeared to push her body to the limit and she looked truly distressed as she climbed on the scale and attempted to pose for her post-weigh-in picture.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: Jessica Eye attempts to make weight for her bout during the UFC Fight … [+] Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Eye had to be helped from the stage after squeezing down to 126.25 pounds, which is just 0.25 pounds over. Still, Eye has to forfeit 20 percent of her purse for missing weight. This was the second time in a row Eye has missed weight.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Opponents Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori of Italy face off … [+] during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In addition to Eye, co-main-eventer Karl Roberson also missed weight. Roberson wasn’t close. He climbed on the scales early and he writhed in at 190.5 which is four pounds over what is allowed for middleweight. Robertson’s grudge match with Marvin Vettori wiil still go on, but expect there to be even more spiciness to this clash than was already on tap.

Vettori was fuming when Roberson pulled himself from the card in May. Vettori wanted to fight Roberson in the hotel lobby then, so it stands to reason he’ll be even more fired up after Roberson missed weight so egregiously.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Tyson Nam and … [+] Zarrukh Adashev of Uzbekistan face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Farrukh Adashev was a late replacement for Ryan Benoit and the former missed weight ahead of the bout. The ferocious ex- kickboxer is all action, and he takes on Tyson Mam in what I’m expecting to be the Fight Of The Night.

Lastly, on the missed weight side, Darrick Minner’s missed weight episode had him ill. Miner was set to face Jordan Griffin, but the rough weight cut Fiend the former to pull out. No replacement fight was set for that fight.

Here is a look at the card, odds and my picks.

Be on the lookout for post-fight coverage after UFC on ESPN 10

