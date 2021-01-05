UK Judge’s Decision To Not Extradite Julian Assange Influenced By Conditions In US Bureau Of Prisons

Julian Assange may not be coming to the United States to face federal charges in the Eastern District of Virginia after all. In a rare move, a UK Magistrates’ Court District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that there was sufficient evidence that Assange was at a higher risk for suicide and that the conditions under which he would be held would lead him to make an attempt to take his life. Judge Baraitser stated in her ruling:

“Mr. Assange faces the bleak prospect of severely restrictive detention conditions designed to remove physical contact and reduce social interaction and contact with the outside world to a bare minimum. He faces these prospects as someone with a diagnosis of clinical depression and persistent thoughts of suicide … For all of these reasons I find that Mr. Assange’s risk of committing suicide, if an extradition order were to be made, to be substantial.”

In April 2017, then Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Michael Pompeo said that Wikileaks (Assange) represented a “non-state hostile intelligence agency.” Those comments by Pompeo were introduced by Assange’s defense team as part of the argument that there was a pre-existing prejudice that would prevent a fair trial. Judge Baraitser rejected this but noted “Mr. Assange and Wikileaks were viewed by the intelligence community as an on-going threat to national security.” An interesting aside, Pompeo’s speech has been moved from its original home on the CIA’s site … perhaps disappeared all together. If committed to prison in the U.S., Assange might be subjected to the same treatment as a terrorist. This assumption played a big role in the judge’s decision.

In Judge Baraitser’s ruling, she cited a September 2017 report from a Lowenstein International Human Rights Clinic at Yale Law School which described the conditions at the Federal Bureau Of Prisons (BOP) facility ADX Florence (Colorado), known as the “SuperMax.” Of the 150,083 inmates in BOP institutions, only 47 are in a special program called Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) program, most are Muslim and many are committed for terrorist-related offenses. One of Lowenstein International’s conclusions was “The prolonged isolation and sensory deprivation experienced by SAMs prisoners constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, and can rise to the level of torture under the Eighth Amendment and international human rights law.” Those conditions were described in detail in the report:

prisoners are generally allowed a total of 10 hours outside their cell per week; however this time is spent alone in a small indoor room or a cage hardly bigger than their cell;

inmates are forbidden from communicating with other prisoners, for example, by yelling though the walls; communications with people outside the prison are usually restricted to their lawyers and a few immediate family members who must be cleared by the US government;

SAMs typically restricts prisoners to writing one letter per week to a single family member and this may not exceed three double-sided sheets of paper, forwarded to FBI agents for approval;

over time, the delays in receiving mail can degrade the quality of communication between a prisoner and his family to the point where it can feel worthless;

phone calls are severely restricted and contemporaneously monitored; during non-legal in-person visits no physical contact is allowed, with conversations taking place thorough a thick glass barrier and prisoners shackled and chained at their wrists, ankles and to the ground;

14-days advance notice is required for visits, and these can take months to coordinate because SAMs prisoners cannot use a visiting room when any other prisoner is present.”

These conditions, combined with Assange’s documented mental condition, could present an environment for suicide. According to a report by the Corrections Information Council, between March 2016 and February 2017, the rate of documented instances of inmates’ “Threatening Bodily Harm” was 10-times higher at Florence ADX compared to other BOP institutions. One of Judge Baraitser’s conclusions was that Assange would likely “kill himself rather than face these conditions.”

Her decision was based on a 2012 case of Turner v US Government that established conditions under which extradition should not move forward, those included:

The mental condition of the person must be such that it removes his capacity to resist the impulse to commit suicide, otherwise it will not be his mental condition but his own voluntary act which puts him at risk of dying and if that is the case there is no oppression in ordering extradition.

On the evidence, is the risk that the person will succeed in committing suicide, whatever steps are taken, sufficiently great to result in a finding of oppression?

Are there appropriate arrangements in place in the prison system of the country to which extradition is sought so that those authorities can cope properly with the person’s mental condition and the risk of suicide?

Assange is currently in England at HMP Belmarsh where Judge Baraitser noted that Assange has been able to access the support of family and friends while also having access to a Samaritans phone-line (suicide hotline). She also noted that Assange has benefited from a trusting relationship with the prison psychologist. By contrast, Judge Baraitser noted that “SAMs regime would severely restrict his contact with all other human beings, including other prisoners, staff and his family.”

What was interesting about the findings is that the US government prevailed on every point of law raised … meaning that the basis for the judge’s decision was not on whether or not the case brought was based on good law, but whether or not Assange would be treated humanely if found guilty based on that law.

The U.S. government plans to appeal the decision and must do so within the next two weeks. There have been rumors swirling that President Donald Trump had Assange on his “pardon” radar.

